Huge Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 leak reveals curvaceous, colourful design

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 – expected to be the Korean giant's next true wireless earbuds – have been thoroughly leaked in new images posted by 91mobiles.

They appear to be official renders and give us our first clear look at the design and colourways, which, if legit, show the Buds 2 with curvaceous styling that takes a cue from the Galaxy Buds Pro. The exterior has a glossy, rather than matte, finish.

It looks like Samsung is readying four colours: white, black, purple and green. That ties in with last month's report on the Buds 2, which noted that the green colour has the same code as that of the upcoming Galaxy Fold3 phone. So either Samsung is selling the two as complementary products, or it over-ordered green paint!

Zoom in and you'll notice two microphones. While the Buds 2 are not expected to support active noise cancellation, they are tipped for active noise reduction, making them competitors to the entry-level Apple AirPods (or perhaps the upcoming AirPods 3).

The leaked renders also reveal charging connectors, a sensor for wear detection, and rubber tips that should provide a decent seal in addition to active noise reduction. The two-tone 500mAh charging case looks eerily similar to those that come with the Galaxy Buds Live and Buds Pro.

The original, 2019-released Galaxy Buds only scored two stars out of five in our review, owing to their uncompetitive sound quality; we found them thin and lacking detail. Various sources have claimed that the Buds 2 will be tuned by AKG, so here's to hoping the sequels fare better.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 could be revealed today at Samsung's Mobile World Congress event, alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Z Flip3 phones and Galaxy Watch4 watch, however the earbuds have also been tipped for an August launch.

