Roksan Audio has promised "huge savings" for audiophiles looking to experience its K2 range of hi-fi separates after announcing the launch of a number of new system packages.

Available from this month from approved retailers, the launch of several new packs is designed to "open up the opportunity" for more people to upgrade their system with K2 devices.

There are six packages in total, all of which offer a saving of £500 – starting with the K2 Integrated Amplifier and Stereo Power Amplifier available for £1150, which is down from £1650.

A K2 BT and Stereo Power Amplifier package costs £1220 and a K2 Integrated Amplifier and CD Player comes in at £1250, as well as the K2 Integrated Amplifier and (TR-5) Speakers.

The line-up of packages also includes the K2 BT and CD player and K2 BT and (TR-5) Speakers options, which both cost £1320. All K2 electronics come in silver or black face-plates.

