UPDATE:

Originally teased back in April, ahead of the hugely popular Munich High End Show, Quad has now released pricing for the ERA-1, the company's brand new planar magnetic headphones.

Unlike traditional headphones which use a cone driver, the ERA-1s feature an ultra-thin, electrically active diaphragm which is thinner than a human hair. Combined this with a high sensitivity and low impedance design, and Quad claims that the ERA-1s should be easy to drive using a wide range of portable music players and headphone amps.

As mentioned in our earlier story, the headphones will also come with two types of earpad, one made from soft leather and the other from latex, topped with a fleecy fabric.

But how much will this level of comfort and technology cost? At £600, it's fair to say the Quad ERA-1s won't be on everyone's shopping list when they launch in July, but it could be a small price to pay if the sound quality is up to scratch.

(Original article 24th April)

Details are thin on the ground, but if you head over to Quad's Facebook page, you can see a trailer for a pair of headphones called ERA-1.

Looking at the images and captions, they appear to be a pair of over-ear headphones that use planar magnetic technology. Quad claims they're "similar in performance to the world famous ESL loudspeakers". The ESL's use electrostatic technology which is different to the planar magnetic tech found in the ERA-1s but it's a bold claim, nonetheless.

Quad also claims the low-impedance and high-sensitivity design of the ERA1s will allow them to be partnered with a wide range of components, from portable music players to headphone amplifiers.

The headphones come with both soft leather and fleece-layered earpads, a detachable cable and "luxury" carry case.

But how much will they cost? Pricing is still to be confirmed, but we're expecting all will become clearer around the time of the Munich High End Show which kicks off on 11th May.

