It's the latest collaboration between Qobuz and leading audio hardware brands, with the French company having launched its new app for Astell & Kern's range of portable high-resolution audio players in nine countries.

And it's not the first time that Qobuz has teamed up with the manufacturer of a wireless multi-room system either; the service has been included on Sonos' UK roster of streaming services since the start of the year.

This latest partnership means that owners of products from Samsung's Wireless Audio Multi-room Series will be able to stream more than 20 million CD-quality tracks from the Qobuz library around the home.

A Qobuz spokesperson said "Qobuz and Samsung are bringing sound quality to the next level, by offering music lovers a new listening experience thanks to this outstanding combination that is completely unique."

In our review of Qobuz (April 2014 issue), we found that you won't find "better-sounding streaming anywhere else". The company is, however, currently seeking extra funding to put itself on a firmer financial footing.

