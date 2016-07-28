The device is a DAC, pre-amplifier and headphone amp in a compact box, designed for use in “no compromise, high-quality home audio systems”.

It can handle files up to 32-bit (USB only), 384kHz and also DSD64 and DSD128 Direct Stream Digital audio.

Connectivity is extensive, with high-resolution USB, coaxial and optical digital inputs, as well as balanced XLR and unbalanced RCA phono outputs.

The output volume can be set via the volume control to use the Callia as a preamp straight into a power amp, or fixed for use with integrated and pre/power amps.

Headphone users get the benefit of a built-in headphone amp with a dedicated volume control potentiometer.

The DAC circuits are identical to the ones used in the company's professional Lyra, Titan and Atlas recording interfaces, allowing music to be “reproduced exactly as it sounded in the studio or recording location”, the company claims.