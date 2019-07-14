Prime Day: Save £25 on Sonos Play:1 wireless speaker

Good Sonos deals are like hen’s teeth, so with the Sonos Play:1 down from £149 to £124 for Amazon Prime Day, it’s well worth taking a look.

The deal, which ends at midnight on Monday 15 July, is a 17% discount, which is about as good as it gets for Sonos speakers.

Sonos Play:1 £149 £124 at Amazon A compact cracker, the, now very reasonably-priced, Sonos Play:1 is the original building block of Sonos's multi-room empire. It's since been succeeded by the Sonos One, with its voice control, but it still packs some fantastic audio inside its modest frame. View Deal

The Sonos Play:1 is the original small-but-beautiful Sonos wireless speaker. It doesn’t have the features of its successor, the Sonos One, but it’s still an excellent device.

You may not get voice control but the sound it produces is impressively weighty, punchy and dynamic. Naturally it’s also a doddle to set-up and a joy to use with the Sonos app, which features direct access to music services such as Spotify, Tidal and Google Play Music.

There are other rivals around in the wireless speaker space but few which hit these heights.

