The best early Black Friday Sonos Era 100 deals

Its bigger brother may have been the one to snag a coveted What Hi-Fi? Award this year, but don't for a moment think that we aren't big fans of the Sonos Era 100. It's one of the best wireless speakers that we tested in 2023, filling our test rooms with a big, open sound and wowing us with its vast streaming catalogue and easy-to-use app.

It's also got the big advantage of being a lot cheaper than the rather pricey Sonos Era 300. We tested the more compact Era 100 at £249, and despite it being on the market for just over half a year, we're starting to see prices come down a tenner or so. We imagine the early Black Friday deals in November will likely see those figures fall further. Those discounts could certainly bungee back up after the sales period ends, so it's worth saving this page if you're keen on the Era 100 but don't want to pay full whack to grab one for yourself.

Of all the wireless smart speakers that we tested in 2023, the Sonos Era 100 definitely ranks amongst the finest. Conceived as a successor to the excellent Sonos One (released in 2019), the Era 100 now boasts stereo audio, a redesigned interface and build, while still remaining compact and offering a raft of streaming features.

To take it to the next level, the Era 100 has taken everything we liked about the Sonos One and developed it even further. Audio-wise, it's a crisp, detailed and musical operator, yet it's the spaciousness and breadth, not to mention depth, of the sound, that blows you away. The sonic spread you get from what is still a fairly compact speaker is really impressive, while the delivery is powerful and assertive rather than disparate and thin.

It's also a ton of fun to play with and incredibly easy to operate. The Sonos control app is where the speaker’s multitude of functions and features are unlocked, with the silky smooth Sonos S2 platform making the whole experience a joy. All the major streaming services (Apple Music, Amazon Music, Tidal etc.) are supported, while the app itself is a doddle to operate. For anyone looking to get to grips with the Sonos ecosystem, the Era 100 is both a great addition to your collection and a fine place to get started.

Voice control comes via Alexa or Sonos' own voice control for playback, while AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 streaming, are all on board. There's no spatial audio support unlike that found on the Era 300, but that's hardly a deal breaker when you consider the 100's price, sound and form factor. It can't do everything, after all.

If you've been eyeing up the Sonos Era 100 and are looking for an excuse (and the perfect price drop) to jump in, then this Black Friday period could be the right time to consider the Era 100 as your next smart wireless speaker.

MORE:

Read our five-star Sonos Era 100 review

Sonos Era 100 vs Sonos One: which smart speaker should you buy?

Check out the best Bluetooth speaker deals and best hi-fi deals around

These are the best wireless speakers you can buy

Here are all the best Sonos deals available now