Prime Day gaming deal: 46% off Xbox One S All Digital bundle

Amazon is tempting gaming fans to spend what's set to be a scorching summer (by UK standards) indoors by heavily reducing an Xbox console bundle by 46 per cent for Prime Day.

Now until 11:59pm tomorrow, Amazon is offering a not-to-be-missed deal on Xbox One S All-Digital Edition console + games – it's now just £170, down from £315.

The bundle includes the 1TB Xbox One S All-Digital Edition Console, two wireless controllers, a one-month Xbox Live Gold subscription, download codes for FIFA 19, and Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves pre-installed.

The disc-free console itself retails for around £200, so you're not only making a saving but also getting game downloads and an extra controller chucked in for free.

This latest Xbox by Microsoft can only play games that are downloaded or streamed from the internet, as there is no disc slot. That means it loses 4K Blu-ray support, so it may not be high on the list of those with big Blu-ray collections.

However, it can still play films in 4K Ultra HD if they are streamed or downloaded. The new Xbox also supports HDR and Dolby Atmos, so you should still be in for quite a viewing experience.

