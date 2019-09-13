Polk Audio showcases new Legend Series speaker range at CEDIA Expo

Polk Audio has a new flagship speaker range, the Legend Series. Promising the company's best ever performance, the line-up also includes Polk's first stereo dimensional array (SDA) design in 25 years and height modules for next-gen 3D audio formats.

Aimed at stereo and home cinema systems, the Polk Audio Legend speakers claim "unrivaled imaging, detail and bass response". The Legend Series includes two tower speakers, two bookshelf speakers, a centre channel and those height modules.

The speakers, which are on show at CEDIA 2019, feature new components across the board, from the 1-inch Pinnacle ring radiator tweeter to the Turbine cone and bass port. The Legend Series uses real wood cabinets, available in a choice of brown and black real wood veneers.

The top-of-the-range L800 floorstanding speakers build on Polk's original SDA mission of maintaining full stereo separation all the way from the source to your ears, isolating the stereo channels using a 15-degree baffle. It has twin 1-inch tweeters, dual Turbine Cone midrange drivers and dual 10-inch woofers. The Polk Audio Legend L800 speakers cost $2999 each.

The L600 meanwhile uses the high resolution 1-inch Pinnacle tweeter, a 5.25-inch Turbine Cone midrange driver and dual 7-inch woofers. It's $1999 for one speaker.

Polk's L200 and L100 bookshelf speakers give you the choice of a 6.5 inch or 5.25 inch mid/bass driver alongside the new tweeter, costing $1799 and $1199 each respectively. The L400 centre channel speaker features the Pinnacle tweeter, a 4 inch Turbine Cone midrange driver and dual 6.5 inch woofers with that Enhanced Power Port. The price? $1799.

The Polk Legend L900 height speaker module will deliver the 3D audio found in Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and IMAX Enhanced soundtracks. They integrate with the tower speakers in the range and they sport a tweeter and woofer that are horizontally oriented to ensure phase and time alignment and a wide sweet spot. They cost $599 for a pair.

MORE:

Now you can have a $1 million 16K Sony Crystal LED display in your home

Aaudio Imports creates a $300,000 hi-fi system for CEDIA Expo

PSB introduces a pair of 'affordable' subwoofers to Alpha range

NAD previews its flagship T 778 AV receiver at CEDIA Expo