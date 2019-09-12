Now you can have a $1 million 16K Sony Crystal LED display in your home

If big-screen 4K or even 8K TVs just aren't doing it for you anymore, Sony has just the thing. The Crystal LED display system is a modular screen that can be made to your specification to deliver stunning pictures to a huge space – and now it's available to buy for your home. Assuming you've got the room and the money.

Sony has been demoing its Crystal LED display for a year or two now but it used the CEDIA Expo, taking place this week in Denver, to announce the system is now available for home installations and to reveal a price tag.

A chunk of Sony's stand is given over to a 16 x 9 feet, 4K resolution example of the form, which we were told would cost $877,000 to install in your home. Yes, don't worry, installation is included, as is a 5-year service contract. And you can of course go bigger, and right up to 16K video resolution.

(Image credit: Future)

Sony's sample screen sizes suggest options including an 8 x 4 foot, 110-inch diagonal, Full HD screen, to a 440-inch, 8K resolution, 32 x 18 foot screen, or a room-dominating 63 x 18 foot, 790-inch, 16K monster. The HD, 4K (above), 8K and 16K displays use 18, 72, 288 and 576 screen units, respectively. We daren't imagine how much the 16K model would set you back – if you have to ask...

Sony's Crystal LED display system uses ultra-fine micro-LED measuring 0.003 mm² –half the width of a human hair – which are 100 times smaller than traditional LEDs. it delivers 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio, thanks to 99 per cent black surface area, and supports 10-bit grayscale and up to 120Hz high frame rates. It delivers 100 nits HDR brightness and claims near-180-degree viewing angle.

MicroLED TV has long been heralded as the next big step for TV and Sony is certainly flexing its considerable muscle with this announcement. Start saving...

