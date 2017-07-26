Phiaton has been relatively quiet since CES 2016, but the company's first new product since then has just gone overground. It's called BT 390 - it's a pair of wireless headphones featuring Bluetooth 4.1 connectivity, so you can connect two devices to them at any one time.

With multifunction buttons around the earcups for control of your music, plus a claimed battery life of 30 hours, Phiaton is aiming these headphones at "travellers and commuters who appreciate style".

The BT 390s have 40mm drivers with oversized Neodymium magnets for a "rich, commanding bass", and will fold up so that you can put them into a rucksack or bag.

If they run out of juice, you can also connect them using a standard 3.5mm connection.

The headphones are available now, for $80 (approx. £60) in black or white from Amazon.

