The SC-GA10 (pictured above) is a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker. All of Google Assistant's voice-triggered operations are incorporated, as well as major streaming services like Spotify, Tune-In radio and Google Play Music.

The SC-GA10 features a pair of 20mm soft dome tweeters, arrayed to deliver 180º sound. They are augmented by an 8cm mid/bass driver with a dual voice coil, and bass reflex port.

Built of aluminium and fabric mesh, the SC-GA10 is available in black or white finishes. It's accompanied by a new Music Control App (in case you get tired of talking to it, presumably) which allows, among other functions, stereo pairing and multi-room functionality. Pricing and UK on-sale date are yet to be confirmed.

On the TV front, Panasonic is busily forging ahead and using as many exciting-sounding acronyms and numbers as possible.

At the top of its model range now sits the EZ1000 - the 77in variant is the largest OLED screen Panasonic has ever produced. Both the EZ1000 (which is also available in a slightly more modest 65in screen size) and the EZ950 range (55in and 65in) have THX 4K certification - and, in common with all Panasonic's 4K Pro TVs, will be upgraded to HDR10+ compatibility via a firmware update later this year.

And as well as painstaking attention to picture performance, the EZ1000 also features a Technics-tuned 'soundblade', rated - for the 77in version - at 70 watts.

Once again, on-sale dates and prices are a little way off.

There's also a new pair of Panasonic wireless headphones - the RP-HTX80Bs. Featuring 40mm full-range drivers with neodymium magnets and a battery good for 20 hours of playback from a single charge, they're Bluetooth-enabled and available in grey, black, burgundy or ochre.

As to exactly when and how much, though, we'll let you know as soon as we know.

