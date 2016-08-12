Orbitsound has unveiled details of its new A60 soundbar, which the company is marketing as a more affordable alternative to its £500 A70 soundbar and a competitor to the Q Acoustics Media 4. The A60 has five speakers, including two airSOUND™ drivers located on the ends of the soundbar, and a separate wireless subwoofer.

The system supports Bluetooth aptX wireless streaming, and includes a 3.5mm input for a wired connection to other products. Alternatively, the NFC (Near Field Communication) function means the A60 can "power up and connect instantly for one-touch, menu free streaming" from similarly-equipped kit such as smartphones and tablets.

The Orbitosund A60 can be connected to a TV via its optical cable, and also features a "learning mode" which allows the soundbar's volume to be be controlled by any other TV remote control, removing the need to use Orbitsound's own remote.

Measuring 69cm x 6.5cm x 7.4cm, the Orbitsound A60 is available now from Currys PC World for £399.