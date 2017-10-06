It seems Naim has found a way to make its Uniti line of all-in-one streaming products even more desirable – with Roon Ready!

For the uninitiated, Roon is music player software (available on Windows, OS X, Android and iOS) that aims to provide a more interesting and (literally) colourful way to browse and organize music compared to others (like iTunes, for instance).

It brings all your music together – whether that’s files on a laptop, PC, NAS drive or streams from the likes of Tidal – and throws in its own metadata to build an integrated and contextualized music library that’s presented on a sophisticated (and again, colourful) user interface.

Roon Ready – the highest level of Roon integration – is when Roon technology is customised for, and integrated into, a device from a hardware partner.

What this means for Naim Uniti owners is their Naim network player will automatically connect to Roon without any configuration, and be capable of delivering bit-perfect audio through the software.

The downside: only those with a Roon subscription will be able to take advantage. The damage is $119 a year or $499 for a lifetime membership, although newcomers can take advantage of a free 14-day trial before deciding to whether take the plunge or not.

Still, Roon Ready or not, the Uniti range has plenty going for it – as our thorough review of the Naim Uniti Atom makes plain.

MORE:

Naim revamps entire Uniti all-in-one streaming range

Focal introduces Kanta No.2 floorstanders and Clear headphones

The 10 most popular reviews on What Hi-FI?

A brief history of What Hi-Fi? Awards magazine covers

Pioneer announces flagship SACD player/DAC: the PD-70AE

Mission launches QX speaker series