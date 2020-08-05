NAD expands Master Series with seven-channel M28 power amp

NAD’s top-of-the-line electronics range has gained a multi-channel power amplifier. The M28 has been designed for both hi-fi and home theater use, delivering 200 watts from each of its seven channels.

The M28 utilises the Eigentakt (meaning “self-clocking”) amplifier technology that it licenses from Danish brand Purifi and which is also found in NAD’s M33 BluOS streaming amplifier. A "further refinement" of the self-oscillating Class D technology used in previous NAD HybridDigital designs, the technology works to improve the performance of Class D amplification by essentially taking into account previously unknown effects of the output filter in the feedback loop and making the amplifier's response indifferent to speaker load and volume level.

(Image credit: NAD)

Here, NAD is promising extremely low distortion (“0.003%” total harmonic distortion) and clean, stable clipping.

Connections-wise, the M28 offers both single-ended RCA and balanced XLR inputs, with locking connectors allowing for, NAD says, long cable runs without noise pickup or signal loss.

The NAD M28 costs £3999 ($4999) and is available now to order, with shipping beginning this month.

