British speaker brand Monitor Audio has unveiled its Silver range of hi-fi speakers, introducing eight new mid-market models.

Following on from the award-winning success of the RX series, the Silver range aims to offer "an exceptional balance of performance, versatility, lifestyle appeal and value."

The range amounts to two standmount models, the Silver 1 and 2; followed by three floorstanders, Silver 6, 8 and 10 as well as a dedicated centre, an 'FX' surround speaker and an active subwoofer model.

Design elements introduced through the company's Platinum and Gold series have been incorporated, with new bass, mid-range drivers and tweeters adding to the roll-call of improvements.

Improvements to the design of the bass driver will, Monitor Audio claims, "increase excursion and power handling" ensuring that distortion is reduced for a more dynamic and accurate response.

Mid-range drivers have benefitted from an upgrade, with the 4" drivers found in the Silver 8 and 10 models said to reproduce mid frequencies with accuracy. Monitor Audio also say that the new tweeter design will alleviate distortion, delivering a more accurate response when dealing with low frequencies.

Monitor Audio boasts that all models in the range will "offer higher sensitivity, reduced distortion and higher impedence than their predecessors". As a result, speakers can be paired with a wider range of partnering equipment.

Available in a variety of premium quality real wood veneers (Rosenut, Walnut, Natural Oak and Black Oak), buyers can also choose from high-gloss black and white finishes for £50 to £150 more.

The Monitor Audio Silver set of loudspeakers are set for release in October 2013 with prices starting at £500.

by Kobina Monney

