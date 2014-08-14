The new amplifier costs £479 and has Bluetooth aptX on board for wireless streaming, billed as a "key feature". It can also support high-res, 24-bit/192kHz audio files thanks to its coaxial SPDIF input.

USB 24/96kHz and optical complete the line-up of three digital inputs, while three analogue inputs are also available. The device's three outputs include direct analogue, SUB and front panel headphone.

Under its cover, the Class AB power amplification section has an output of 2 x 30W (8ohms) and 2 x 60 (4ohms), while its power supply can deliver 200W continuous and 260W peak power.

The MyAmp's other features include a 24-bit ESS Sabre Hyperstream digital-to-analogue converter, a built-in headphone amplifier with independent volume control and a subwoofer filtered to 400Hz.

Built from ABS plastic to ensure there's "no influence" on the circuitry, the MyAmp measures 140 x 140 x 75mm and weighs in at 1kg to suit a variety of systems. It's available in black or white finishes.

