And there'll be a host of technology 'firsts' at the show, including the first UK demo of Apple's AirPlay streaming technology, courtesy of Denon.

Denon will have a specially updated AVR-3311 AV receiver on hand to demonstrate how an Apple iPhone, Touch or iPad can stream music to an AirPlay-enabled device.

As if that's not enough, there are plenty more highlights to whet your appetite:

• Audition a mouthwatering array of the finest hi-fi and home cinema kit

• Save yourself some cash with lots of tempting show discounts (sneak preview here)

• Enter our amazing £10k Awards competition – we've got 17 fantastic Product of the Year prizes to give away!

• See and hear the latest cutting-edge kit, including the brand-new Arcam FMJ BDP100 Blu-ray player and Sonos streaming iPod dock

• Audition a huge range of headphones and iPhone/iPod accessories

• Hear B&W's superb MM-1 desktop speakers

• Check out the latest iPod docks from Harman Kardon, JBL and Pioneer

More details about the show in our News story and special Manchester Show blog, updated daily. See you there!

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook