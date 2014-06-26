Linn Records is, for the first time, to start selling its 24-bit Studio Master content on other digital music stores from July 2014. And from late August Linn will stop selling music from other record labels, concentrating purely on its own artists.

Linn managing director Gilad Tiefenbrun says: "2014 is the year Studio Masters goes mainstream, giving music lovers access to a vast array of 24-bit content from their favourite artists."

MORE: High-resolution audio – everything you need to know

The company says sales of its 24-bit Studio Master downloads have grown twenty-fivefold since 2007, and that today 90 per cent of all downloads from LinnRecords.com are Studio Masters.

Linn Records has ten new recordings scheduled for release in the second half of 2014 from key artists including Claire Martin, the Scottish Chamber Orchestra, pianist Ingrid Fliter and mezzo-soprano Dame Ann Murray.

Follow whatifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+