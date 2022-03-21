LG's 97-inch G2 OLED looks set to cost as much as a fancy new car

LG has confirmed the price of its upcoming 97-inch OLED TV – and it's truly eye-watering.

The 97-inch version of the LG G2, which is said to be the world's biggest consumer OLED TV, will set you back 25,000 euros (around £21,000, $28,000, AU$38,000). That's the same price as a brand new Volkswagen Golf or Audi A1.

The Korean tech giant is said to have confirmed the news to flatpanelshd at a recent showcase event. Official US pricing will be announced in the near future and is expected to be "in the same ballpark" as the European price.

LG previously launched an 88-inch 8K OLED TV, which went on sale in 2019 for $30,000. The new 97-inch G2 'only' offers 4K resolution but the model is said to be the brightest OLED in the LG 2022 TV lineup, thanks in part to the addition of a new heat dissipation layer to its Evo display.

Don't have 25 big ones to spend on a TV? It's worth noting that you could buy almost five 83-inch Sony A90J 4K OLED TVs for the same price as one 97-inch LG G2. Or you could just wait a few years for the price to go down...

Rumour has it that LG Display, which manufactures the monster 97-inch panel, hopes to "significantly reduce" its production costs when its state-of-the-art, 10.5-generation factory opens in 2025. According to some analysts, the cost of a 97-inch OLED TV could drop to $10,000 by the end of 2026.

In other, almost as shocking, TV news, we saw the confirmation of what will apparently be new Samsung OLED TVs for 2022... kinda. It's actually the new S95B QD-OLED TV, which promises to combine the best elements of OLED with the best elements of QLED to form a next-gen hybrid television, but some reason it seems Samsung wants to call it an "OLED TV". Hmm. One thing's for sure, we're looking forward to getting our eyes on these new TVs just as soon as we can...

