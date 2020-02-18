Leema Acoustics to demo Pulse IV and Stream IV at Bristol Hi-Fi Show

The UK's biggest hi-fi show gets under way this weekend and Leema Acoustics has confirmed it will be demoing a range of the company's UK made stereo products.

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show will see a demo of the Pulse IV and Stream IV, the latest incarnation of Leema's source and amplifier combination, which together delivers CD playback, hi-res audio streaming, an MM/MC phono stage, high-quality DAC, wireless Bluetooth and that all-important amplification.

We've been fans of Leema Acoustics' work over the years, successfully bringing the fight to much bigger names, especially with some of its high-end components.

The Welsh company will also be showing its advanced music streaming server, Sirius, the five-star Tucana II Anniversary Edition integrated amplifier, and the Elements Ultra phono stage, an update to the five-star Elements.

The Bristol Hi-Fi Show opens for business on Friday and you can find Leema Acoustics in room 412 on the 4th floor.

Head over to our Bristol Hi-Fi Show page to find out what else you can see and hear.