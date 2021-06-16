Klispch unveils Forte IV, the newest addition to the firm's Heritage series

Revered audio specialist Klipsch is marking its 75th anniversary with the release of the Forte IV, the newest iteration of one of its self-proclaimed "best-selling speakers of all time". The Forte IV is a member of the company's Heritage series (which includes our recently reviewed The Fives) but this floorstanding model now boasts an all new K-702 midrange compression driver mated to a modified proprietary Tractrix horn with patented Klipsch Mumps technology.

You'll also get a newly designed wide dispersion high frequency phase plug, which the US audio firm promises will ensure that the last octave matches the coverage pattern of the midrange and high frequency horns.

Quick history lesson: the original Forte made its debut in 1985 but was out of production from 1996 until its third iteration was introduced in 2017, the Forte III. The new Klipsch Forte IV speakers feature updated cosmetics and engineering while maintaining much of the elegant design of the originals.

Ready for specifics? It's a three-way design utilising a 12-in woofer plus a horn-loaded midrange and tweeter (both notably rectangular when you look under the grille), with all new titanium compression drivers to boast a smooth and powerful response.

Klipsch says that the Forte IV floorstanding speakers hav been completely revoiced from their predecessors, utilising premium componentry in an all-new high-fidelity network for "truer to life sound with best-in-class efficiency and power handling".

And although these towers certainly look imposing, at just 13 inches deep, the Klipsch Forte IV boasts a relatively shallow footprint.

Each pair of Forte IV loudspeakers is grain-matched using wood veneer panels that are harvested from the same timber, too. The speakers move together through the factory and the finished product is inspected and labelled with sequential serial numbers, to ensure that each pair is a matched set.

The Klipsch Forte IV loudspeakers cost RRP £5,100 ($4,500) per pair and are available now from Henley Audio UK in four standard finish options – American Walnut, Natural Cherry, Black Ash and Distressed Oak.

