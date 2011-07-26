Freesat has become the only subscription-free TV service to offer catch-up TV from the BBC and ITV with the launch of ITV Player.

The service launches initially on Humax Freesat HD and Freesat+ boxes on channel 903, being added automatically to customers' TVs or digital boxes.

ITV Player will be become available to other Freesat boxes and TVs "over the coming months".

Users will need a broadband connection of at least 2 Mbps to view content from ITV1, ITV2, ITV3 and ITV4 up to seven days after broadcast.

Freesat managing director Emma Scott says: "The launch of ITV Player on Freesat is another important landmark for us. It's fantastic that we can now offer viewers the two biggest catch-up TV services."

Well, their set-top boxes can, anyway.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter



Join us on Facebook.