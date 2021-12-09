iPhone 14 Pro rumoured to have a hole-punch display

The iPhone 14 Pro models could feature a 'hole-punch' display – a first for Apple – if the latest rumours are to be believed.

Korean website The Elec claims that the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro and a 6.7-inch ‌iPhone 14‌ Pro Max will use an upgraded display that does away with the unsightly 'notch' found on the current iPhone 13 series.

So-called 'hole-punch' displays have a tiny hole at the top of the screen for the selfie camera. Android smartphone makers such as Samsung have already switched to the design, which allows the face of the phone to be 'all screen'.

The iPhone 14 has long been tipped for a complete redesign. And, in September, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo claimed the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max were destined for a pinhole selfie camera, so this isn't the first time the design tweak has been discussed.

Kuo also believes that Apple will retire the iPhone 13 Mini and replace it with an 'affordable' 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max in 2022. The Elec agrees but warns that the standard 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and possible 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max could both miss out on the new hole-punch displays.

The current iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max feature 120Hz OLED displays, complete with Apple’s ProMotion processing, so we'd expect to see the brand new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max displays offer the same level of performance (or better).

Kuo also reckons we'll see a 5G iPhone SE launch in the first half of 2022. The last SE model arrived in the first half of 2020, so is due an update. He also tips the two premium iPhone 14 models for a 48-megapixel wide camera.

Elsewhere, Bloomberg tipster Mark Gurman has claimed that Apple's first foldable iPhone, dubbed the iPhone Fold, could launch "in a few years".

