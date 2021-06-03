Google TV could soon offer personalised homepages for each user in your family

Looks like Google TV could soon support different user profiles on the home screen. 9to5Google has dug into the source code of the latest version of the operating system and found mention of personalised home screens, which would offer a much more tailored experience for anyone watching.

Google TV already lets you sign in with multiple Google Accounts, and offers Kids Profiles, which only offer age-appropriate content. But with adult profiles, no matter who's watching, the homepage will only be personalised to the main account. That means anyone watching will only see recommendations for the main account holder.

But it looks like that could soon change. Source code for the latest update to the Google TV Home app – version 1.0.370 – contains mentions for individual profiles on the home screen.

The mentions include: "Add another account to this device to have their own personalized Google TV experience". Which seems pretty clear cut.

However, just because this text appears in the code that doesn't mean the feature will definitely make an appearance. Google might just be considering adding it for now, though given how it would enhance the user experience – and bring it in line with lots of other streaming services – we reckon it's close to a dead cert.

The code also reveals a new tutorial video that would show parents how to hide certain content from kids' profiles.

Google TV features on the stellar Google Chromecast with Google TV – a dongle that earned five stars in our review. The operating system recently added support for Amazon Music, bolstering its offering even further.

