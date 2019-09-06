Focal replaces Chorus range with new 'affordable' Chora speakers

The definition of 'affordable' in hi-fi terms may vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, but in the case of French speaker company Focal it means from £599.

That's the price of the new Focal Chora 806 bookshelf speakers, part of a three-strong range that replaces the Chorus models in Focal's line-up. They're joined by the £1099 Chora 816 and £1299 Chora 826 floorstanders. Optional stands for the 806s cost £199 a pair.

The midrange and bass speaker drivers in the Chora loudspeakers are made of an all-new cone material, Slatefiber, designed and manufactured by Focal in France. It combines thermoplastic polymer with non-woven recycled carbon fibres that achieve "even greater damping, rigidity and lightness", the company claims.

Treble frequencies are handled by a TNF aluminium/magnesium tweeter.

Chora loudspeakers are available in black, light wood and dark wood finishes. Further home cinema models will be added to the range in 2020.

