Following on from its international debut at CES last month, new British hi-fi brand Mitchell and Johnson is showing off its entire range in the UK for the first time here at the Bristol Show 2014.

The firm has a new range of amplifiers, music streamers, CD players, tuners, DACs (digital-to-analogue converters), headphones and systems on display.

There's an entry-level CSA-100 Series 40W analogue amplifier at £229, then the 200 Series which comprises the following: a 50W SAP-201V digital amp with built-in DAC at £349; the CDD-201V CD player at £249; the DR-201V DAB/DAB+/FM tuner at £249; and the WLD+201LX network player at £350.

MORE: Mitchell and Johnson at CES 2014

Above that sits the 800 Series with a new £799 hi-res audio network player due in July, the NP-800V, along with the A-812 120W power amp at £699 and a DAC-800V preamp/DAC combo at £599.

In addition, Mitchell and Johnson is developing a pair of hi-fi headphones to sell for £169 and a Wave Bluetooth 3.0 adapter (£29) for streaming music wirelessly to its hi-fi components from smartphones and tablets.

By Andy Clough

