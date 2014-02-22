Trending

First UK showing of Mitchell and Johnson hi-fi range at Bristol Show 2014

By

New range of amplifiers, music streamers, CD players, tuners, DACs and headphones make their UK debut

Mitchell and Johnson

Following on from its international debut at CES last month, new British hi-fi brand Mitchell and Johnson is showing off its entire range in the UK for the first time here at the Bristol Show 2014.

The firm has a new range of amplifiers, music streamers, CD players, tuners, DACs (digital-to-analogue converters), headphones and systems on display.

There's an entry-level CSA-100 Series 40W analogue amplifier at £229, then the 200 Series which comprises the following: a 50W SAP-201V digital amp with built-in DAC at £349; the CDD-201V CD player at £249; the DR-201V DAB/DAB+/FM tuner at £249; and the WLD+201LX network player at £350.

MORE: Mitchell and Johnson at CES 2014

Above that sits the 800 Series with a new £799 hi-res audio network player due in July, the NP-800V, along with the A-812 120W power amp at £699 and a DAC-800V preamp/DAC combo at £599.

In addition, Mitchell and Johnson is developing a pair of hi-fi headphones to sell for £169 and a Wave Bluetooth 3.0 adapter (£29) for streaming music wirelessly to its hi-fi components from smartphones and tablets.

By Andy Clough

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join us on Facebook

Find us on Google+