Designer brand NorStone gets new Australian distributor

Famous French AV furniture and stand manufacturer NorStone has appointed Indi Imports as its new distributor for Australia, and the change of distributor has seen the range available increase and the prices on many models reduced.

"Like anything truly impressive, the NorStone range instantly captivates with its impeccable style, lines and surfaces," said Paul Riachi of Indi Imports. "It’s a truly flawless creation that is extremely functional for holding all your electronic components, both sound and video."

"NorStone has an ultramodern and precious appeal with rare seductive power. The imagination of NorStone’s designers has managed to transform stands into luxury decorative objects."

(Image credit: NorStone)

One of the NorStone’s most popular racks is the Esse HiFi, whose frame is made from glossy black powder-coated steel and has shelves made from black tempered glass. The top shelf can accommodate a vinyl turntable or a flat screen TV. It sells for a retail price of AU$599.

The NorStone Stabbl furniture range comprises two AV and two hi-fi units, all robust and functional and both equipped with a unique wave absorption system that supports and isolates the 15mm glass support shelves that NorStone says will support even the heaviest audio components.

"With an impeccable manufacturing quality and resolutely very high quality, Stabbl furniture will meet the most demanding requirements," said Riachi. Also available from Indi is NorStone’s range of Stylum speaker stands, which are powder-coated steel, black satin, white satin, silver satin or black satin/oak.

For more information, contact Indi Imports at www.indimports.com.