Due to hit the shelves in the US and Europe for the start of 2015, the Noir headphones come with a €99 price tag and can already be ordered direct from the manufacturer through its website.

Noir headphones are powered by "a balanced armature driver technology" coupled with a 10mm dynamic driver, and feature a three-button headset control with built-in microphone.

The result is a pair of in-ears that Degauss Labs says deliver "high resolution and high-sensitivity audio along with high sound isolation". High times.

Two separate speakers are used – one to support high- and mid-frequencies and the second for bass, while the "twisted tangle-less" cable is designed to eradicate microphonic noise.

Meanwhile, Degauss Labs says its Headset Control Center app is available free through Google Play and provides extra functions – including the ability to auto start your favourite music player.

