As part of a limited-time offer, Cyrus is cutting the price of its Streamline all-in one network streamer/amplifier to £1200.

That's 25% off the usual £1600 price of the 'just add speakers' streaming solution, and is being done, the company says, To celebrate adding streamers to its award winning portfolio of amplifiers and CD players.'

If you fancy a more powerful system, you can buy the Stream XP streamer/preamp and the company's 70W per channel X Power stereo power amp as a package for £2750, a 13% saving on the usual £3150.

In addition Cyrus is offering certain models from Vienna Acoustics' speaker range, for which it's the UK distributor, at discounts of up to 50% for a limited time.

As with the streamer offers, contact your nearest Cyrus retailer for details.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook