Cyber Monday headphones deal: save £100 on multi-Award-winning Grados

There are some excellent Cyber Monday headphones deals live right now, but if you're after some headphones for home listening, trust us when we say this £100-off deal on the Grado SR325e open-back headphones is the one to bag.

Richer Sounds and Sevenoaks are currently offering these multi-Award-winners for £229, £100 off the RRP price. We don't know for how long, though, so be aware that this price could rise at any time.

Today's best Grado SR325E deals GRADO SR325e Stereo... Amazon *Free* trial AU $439 View

A What Hi-Fi? Awards 2019 winner, these Grados are the best home headphones below £400. Their musical, detailed sound makes them a truly top buy, and the go-to cans before you reach the much pricier Shure SRH1540. (Just remember that these are open-backs, so they leak sound and therefore aren't ideal for on-the-go use.)

If you’re serious about sound quality and they fit your budget, what are you waiting for?

