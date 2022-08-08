Could we see a new Apple HomePod in 2023?

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple is readying "at least four new smart home devices in its labs" and one of these is allegedly an updated HomePod. It's being claimed the wireless speaker sequel uses the same S8 chip from the upcoming Apple Watch Series 8 and that it will be more comparable in size to the original HomePod than the smaller HomePod Mini. It's currently expected a new HomePod could release in late 2023 or early 2024.

Famously, Apple discontinued the original HomePod in 2021, opting not to introduce another HomePod and instead focus on the HomePod Mini. Since then, it's been widely speculated that Apple is working up to launching a new, updated wireless speaker, the HomePod 2.

Gurman is also reporting that Apple is exploring an updated HomePod Mini, too and that other smart home devices are also in the works, including a kitchen device that combines an iPad and a speaker (perhaps like the Echo Show) as well as a living room device that combines an Apple TV, a camera, and a HomePod.

It's unlikely, according to Gurman, that we'll see all of these devices actually make their way to market, but a new HomePod, whether it's a Mini or a bigger brother, is feeling more and more inevitable. Plus, wireless speakers with streaming built-in are becoming more and more common, so we wouldn't be surprised to see Apple release something to market, either.

MORE:

Everything you need to know about Apple's HomePod 2

Our list of the best wireless speakers around

And all the best media streamers out now