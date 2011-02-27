The 7.2-channel TX-NR609 is THX Select2 Plus certified, and is the first home cinema receiver in the world to use the Marvell Qdeo video processor, allowing upscaling of video to a maximum of 3840x2160 pixels (aka 4k resolution).



Networking is built-in, either through built-in Ethernet or an optional UWF-1 wireless USB Adapter, giving an IEEE 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi connection to all Onkyo network-capable receivers with a USB port.

Audyssey DSX decoding, 2EQ, Dynamic Volume and Dynamic EQ are also provided, and there's a new overlaid GUI for easy set-up.

The budget TX-SR309 drops networking, Zone 2 and Audyssey features, and has three HDMI inputs.

Visitors to Bristol will also be able to see Onkyo's new Reference series of high-end stereo separates, comprising a 192kHz/32-bit preamp, CD player and power amp – all making their UK debut

For more details of the 2011 Onkyo range, see our original news story and blog.

