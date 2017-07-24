Bossa Sound's latest wireless speaker, the Moonraker (no relation to the James Bond film, naturally) certainly looks different from our current favourite wireless speakers.

With its tripod design, it might be a little reminiscent of a Martain walker, but it's made that way for sound acoustic reasons. The company says the Moonraker's curved polymer shell is designed to minimise resonances and diffraction from its 17cm woofer and 20mm tweeter.

Connection-wise, Moonraker can operate with wired and wireless devices. It's got aptX Bluetooth 2.1, optical and coaxial digital sockets, and analog inputs that can connect to CD players or turntables (provided they have an integrated preamp).

Moonraker's legs come in 'Black Walnut' or 'White Ash' finishes, with 'Reclaimed Teak' due later next month. A pair is priced at $2400 (roughly £1900), but there's no word on UK availability as yet. We'll keep you posted as to when it's due to hit these shores.

Read more:

KEF LS50 Wireless review

CDs and vinyl remain popular with music lovers, BPI research shows

Fender launches two new Bluetooth speakers

Arcam acquired by Harman, a division of Samsung

Arcam unveils new Muso speaker

10 affordable ways to upgrade your hi-fi system