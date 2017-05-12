This week, Cambridge Audio's SE1 headphones had a proper release following its limited run last year, Lionsgate announced that the forthcoming Power Rangers 4K Blu-ray will come with Dolby Vision and Netflix announced plans to bring HDR content to mobile phones, starting with the LG G6.
For reviews, we have Apple's latest iPad, Arcam's rPhono and Sony's KD-55A1, the company's first proper OLED TV.
News
Cambridge Audio SE1 headphones get full release after charity campaign
Following a limited edition run last year, Cambridge Audio has decided to give its SE1 in-ears a full release.
They're available to buy from Cambridge Audio's website, priced £68. Some of the proceeds will go to Youth Music, a national charity that invests in music-making activities for young, disadvantaged people.
READ MORE: Cambridge Audio SE1 headphones get full release after charity campaign
Power Rangers will be Lionsgate's first Dolby Vision 4K Blu-ray
Lionsgate has announced its first 4K Blu-ray in Dolby Vision - and that will be the latest Power Rangers film.
Dolby Vision is a version of HDR which enhances the lighter and darker aspects of an image. The disc will also use Dolby Atmos.
It's out in the UK on 24th July, almost two months after the release of Despicable Me, which will be the first title to feature Dolby Vision.
READ MORE: Power Rangers will be Lionsgate's first Dolby Vision 4K Blu-ray
Netflix to add HDR support for mobile viewing soon
Netflix is set to add HDR support to mobile devices, though it comes with a caveat.
The HDR tech is thought to be exclusive (initially) to LG's G6, with support for other HDR-enabled smartphones in the pipeline.
There's no exact date for when HDR will arrive, but Netflix says it is "coming soon".
READ MORE: Netflix to add HDR support for mobile viewing soon
More news
Lots of new Electrocompaniet kit expected in Munich
Leema Acoustics reboots Pulse amplifier for Munich High End Show
Facebook takes aim at Netflix with original TV shows
Amazon announces new Echo Show in the US
Sky makes virtual reality Joshua vs Klitschko film
Spotify Codes feature allows you to scan and share music
Beyerdynamics to launch Xelento Wireless, premium Bluetooth in-ears
New Denon AV receiver is exclusive to Richer Sounds
New Como Audio Amico portable wi-fi radio from Tivoli Audio founder
Users of BBC iPlayer will require a login from 2017
Timestep launches heavily modified Technics SL-1210GR
Harman Kardon accidentally reveals its Cortana-powered speaker
Magico M6 floorstanding speakers cost £130,000 a pair
Spinbox is a turntable you build yourself
Best buys & Deals
Best Apple deals: iPad, iPhone 7, Apple TV
Best soundbar and soundbase deals
The best What Hi-Fi? deals of the month - May
Features
Munich High End Show 2017 - preview, highlights, best new products
Sony 2017 TVs – everything you need to know
Bang & Olufsen Advanced Sound System (Audi R8 Spyder) hands-on review
Reviews
Apple's latest tablet boasts few major updates - or, in fact, anything we haven't seen before. Despite that, it's still a force to be reckoned with.
The new iPad sees the A9 processor replacing the A8X, resulting in a faster and smoother tablet that offers the refined performance we expect from Apple.
It's cheaper than the Air 2, which means this iPad is better value for money.
Read the full Apple iPad (2017) review
Arcam's rPhono is a hugely accomplished box, producing an excellent performance.
The sound is a pleasing mix of insight and entertainment, and one few rivals can compete with.
For the price, we can't find any major issues with it.
Read the full Arcam rPhono review
After joining the 4K Blu-ray player market, Sony has jumped into the OLED market and its first attempt is fantastic.
The design of the TV is one to marvel at and the picture is just as good. With deep blacks and vibrant colours, it's a stunning image.
For the size and the price, this Sony is the new benchmark.
Read the full Sony KD-55A1 review