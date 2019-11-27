Best Black Friday TV deals: 55in 4K TV + Echo Dot (3rd gen) just $300

There are so many Black Friday TV deals already live that you're spoilt for choice. You have a Samsung 65in 4K TV for just $477, and $140 off Hisense 60in 4K HDR Roku Smart LED TV – both excellent TV deals.

But if you're after a smaller, cheaper TV – say, of 55in size and only $300. One with plenty of smarts built-in, and not to mention with a free Alexa smart speaker chucked in, this could well be the Black Friday TV for you.

In the Best Buy Black Friday sale, you can now save $150 on a 55in Toshiba 4K HDR Fire TV Edition and get the latest Amazon Echo Dot speaker (RRP $50) chucked in for free. That's total saving of $200.



Have a bigger budget and want the best-in-class OLED technology? We've found the best OLED TV Black Friday deals on the internet.

Toshiba 55in 4K Fire TV Edition + Echo Dot (3rd gen) $500 $300

This Toshiba has Amazon's Fire TV smart platform built-in – ideal for Prime subscribers but also those who stream from other platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, HBO and Disney+. You can use the Echo Dot to hands-free voice control the TV, too.View Deal

While we haven't reviewed this particular TV, the specs look very decent for the minimal asking price. You get a 4K panel, HDR10 and Dolby Vision support, various smart apps displayed on an intuitive interface, three HDMI inputs and a voice-enabled Alexa remote. Pair the TV with the free Echo Dot and you can put the remote down and voice-control the TV hands-free!

Experience tells us this Toshiba may not match the quality of slightly pricier sets from the likes of LG, Samsung and Sony. We wouldn't expect it to make the absolute most out of 4K Blu-rays either. But if you're after a set for streaming your favourite shows and movies, with more or less everything you may need built in, this Toshiba looks like a very decent option indeed.

