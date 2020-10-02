Apple TV app could soon come to Xbox (and in time for Xbox Series X launch)

Apple is reportedly in talks with Microsoft to bring the Apple TV app to Xbox games consoles.

According to Windows Central, Apple's video streaming app (home to Apple TV+) is currently available to a select pool of testers on Xbox consoles. The report is based on a tweet from an Xbox Ambassador, which has since been verified by other users.

It should offer all the same features and content found in the Apple TV apps for Samsung and LG smart TVs, but be redesigned to work with an Xbox controller rather than a standard TV remote. That means you'll get all the usual Apple TV services, including the Apple TV+ video streaming service.

Initially, Apple only offered TV services via its own devices like iPhones, iPads, Mac computers and Apple TV streaming boxes. However, in recent months it has rolled out the app to more devices, including smart TVs made by the likes of Samsung and LG.

The report suggests the app could reach Xbox consoles in time for the Xbox Series X and S launch on 10th November. We sure hope so. Watch this space.

