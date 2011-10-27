Anthem is launching its Statement M1 power amplifier in the UK from November, priced at £3499.

It's a Class D monobloc amplifier aimed primarily at the custom install market, hence its slim design. Power is 1000W into 8 ohms and 2000W into 4 ohms, with harmonic distortion remaining under 0.1% from 20Hz to 20kHz.

Anthem has designed the Statement M1 with a heat pipe cooling system that allows multiple M1s, with their feet removed, to be rack mounted directly on top of one another.

The unit will be available in the UK from Anthem AV Solutions.

