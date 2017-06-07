Acoustic Energy has a new Bluetooth speaker. Called the Aego BT2, it packs aptX Bluetooth for better sound quality than non-aptX models.

Housed in its aluminium chassis are 40W RMS of power, twin 2.5in drivers and large side-firing bass radiators.

You can use it on its own, or pair it with another speaker in Stereolink mode. You can do this using the tactile push buttons on the top.

But it's not all about the wireless. You can plug your phone in via USB to charge it, play tunes or make handsfree calls.

And the battery life? An impressive 36 hours should last you a weekend's listening before it needs charging.

The Aego BT2 is on sale now, priced £250, from the Acoustic Energy website or from authorised retailers.

