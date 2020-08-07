50" 4K TV deal: 5-star Panasonic slashed in price at Amazon

The Panasonic TX-50GX800B is an excellent TV that combines Dolby Vision and HDR10+ in one (now ultra) affordable package. It's no wonder we awarded this classy 2019 set the full five stars.

If you're in the market for a new 4K TV, or seeking a top-notch 50in 4K HDR TV, the GX800 is great choice in that it supports both of the two competing dynamic metadata-based HDR formats, Dolby Vision and HDR10+. And right now, you can bag a hefty saving on the original RRP at Amazon.

Panasonic TX-50GX800B 50" 4K smart TV £799 £589 at Amazon

Under review, we praised this TV's support of both HDR10+ and Dolby Vision as well as a smooth, natural performance and oodles of detail. We've quoted our 'tested at' price for comparison although some retailers had it at £899 – making this huge saving even more tantalising. View Deal

There's an awful lot to like about this edge-lit 50in 4K LCD set. Under intense review at our testing facility, we found the picture both smooth and natural, with plenty of detail. Panasonic's snappy operating system prioritises simplicity over snazziness, but it features most of the major streaming apps, including Netflix in 4K and Amazon Prime Video.

As noted, one of this set's main attractions is its support for competing HDR formats Dolby Vision and HDR10+ – it's worth reiterating as its something that a number of rival sets don't offer, especially at this price.

With Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility, add a Google Assistant or Alexa smart speaker and you'll be able to adjust volume and change the TV's channel with your voice, too.

Design-wise, the GX800 is not as razor-thin as some of the best OLED TVs, but it is still suitably svelte. Considering the wonderfully natural picture and broad HDR support, you're getting an awful lot of TV tech for your money.

