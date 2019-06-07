4K TV deal: Sharp Roku TV with Sling TV subscription for $299

If the idea of catching the rest of the year's sporting events in 4K Ultra HD makes you smile, the $150 you'll save in the process should have you grinning from ear to ear.

4K TV and 4K OLED TV deals are plentiful, but this 55in Sharp Roku 4K TV has particularly caught our eye.

While its regular $450 price is tempting anyway, it can now be snapped up for just $300 at BestBuy.

This 55-inch 4K UHD Sharp TV comes with the Roku HDR smart platform built-in, so you can stream from Netflix, YouTube, Hulu Plus, or any of 4,000 other streaming channels. Roku TV also offers access to stream 500,000+ movies and TV episodes from one interface.

You'll also get a free 30-day subscription to Sling TV + SHOWTIME, which usually costs from $25/month, and which offers a host of premium channels such as ESPN, AMC, Food Network, Lifetime and the Disney Channel.

The 4K TV not only supports the superior resolution but also High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatibility, you can also enjoy HDR movies and shows in addition to all your current content.

The Sharp will work with both Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice control if you have a smart home hub or other voice assistant device.

There's also three high-speed HDMI inputs for your home theater connections, and a USB input for your digital camera or other USB device.

You can also manage the viewing experience for children. The built-in V-chip lets you block content based on program ratings and check ratings of unfamiliar programs.

If you're hunting down a great 4K UHD TV deal before the opening shot at the US Open, you may well have found it.

MORE:

Pre-Amazon Prime Day deal: Save $50 on Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless headphones

Best budget 4K TVs 2019: The best cheap TVs

4K TV deal: 43in HDR TV with built-in Amazon Fire TV for $200