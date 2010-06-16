Trending

LG 42LE7900 review

This solidly professional 42 incher from LG really delivers the goods - OK there are a few flaws, but all in all we really like what it can do Tested at £1200.00

By

Our Verdict

Capable and covetable, this is well worth considering

For

  • Specification and looks allure
  • detailed, smoothly rendered images from all sources

Against

  • Struggles to deliver true black
  • iffy sound

For combining slim good looks with full-fat specification, LG's new Infinia range takes a bit of beating.

This 42-inch, LED-backlit LCD squeezes Freeview HD reception and wireless streaming from multiple sources into a frame just 34mm deep. It's as ergonomically competent as all recent LG offerings, too.

The 42LE7900 does solidly professional work – bar with sound. 1080p Blu-ray images are colourful and detailed, with motion smoothly delivered, once the 100Hz ‘TruMotion' processing is turned off. Edges are crisply defined, and even complex patterns remain solid and stable.

Good with Freeview HD
Any of the three high-definition channels the tuner can receive are enjoyable, and standard-definition reception is on a par with our favourite sets of this size.

The LG's a fine upscaler of DVDs, too – details levels are impressive, and it's particularly adept with skintones and textures. Whites stay clean and bright, and the colour palette is natural and extensive.

There's not quite the depth to black tones we'd like, though, and so not the extremes of contrast. The edge-lit LED backlighting is culpable, boil-washing blacks when it's disabled and rather spotlighting bright areas in otherwise-dark scenes when it's on.

And sound is textbook slim TV: diaphanous and toppy. But overall there's plenty to enjoy here, and the price is only heading one way…

Specifications

General Information

Product SeriesLE7900
Product LineINFINIA
Product NameLG 42LE7900
Product Model42LE7900
Manufacturer Website Addresshttp://www.lge.co.uk
Brand NameLG
Product TypeLED-LCD TV
ManufacturerLG Electronics
Manufacturer Part Number42LE7900

Interfaces-Ports

HDMIYes
USBYes
Total Number of HDMI Ports4

Physical Characteristics

Depth with Stand26.9 cm
Weight with Stand Approximate23.20 kg
Weight Approximate19.10 kg
Width with Stand101.8 cm
Height with Stand69.2 cm
Width101.8 cm
VESA Mount Standard200 x 200
Depth3.4 cm
Height63.1 cm
Dimensions63.1 cm (H): 101.8 cm (W): 3.4 cm (D)

Audio

RMS Output Power20 W

Energy and Performance

Standby Power Consumption200 mW
Maximum Resolution1920 x 1080
Operating Power Consumption96.80 W

Technical Information

Aspect Ratio16:9
Backlight TechnologyEdge LED
Internet AccessYes
PC StreamingYes
Electronic Program GuideYes
Screen Size106.7 cm (42")

Video

Digital TunerDVB-T (MPEG4)
Video Signal StandardHDTV
Scan Format1080p
Standard Refresh Rate50 Hz

Miscellaneous

DLNA CertifiedYes