For combining slim good looks with full-fat specification, LG's new Infinia range takes a bit of beating.
This 42-inch, LED-backlit LCD squeezes Freeview HD reception and wireless streaming from multiple sources into a frame just 34mm deep. It's as ergonomically competent as all recent LG offerings, too.
The 42LE7900 does solidly professional work – bar with sound. 1080p Blu-ray images are colourful and detailed, with motion smoothly delivered, once the 100Hz ‘TruMotion' processing is turned off. Edges are crisply defined, and even complex patterns remain solid and stable.
Good with Freeview HD
Any of the three high-definition channels the tuner can receive are enjoyable, and standard-definition reception is on a par with our favourite sets of this size.
The LG's a fine upscaler of DVDs, too – details levels are impressive, and it's particularly adept with skintones and textures. Whites stay clean and bright, and the colour palette is natural and extensive.
There's not quite the depth to black tones we'd like, though, and so not the extremes of contrast. The edge-lit LED backlighting is culpable, boil-washing blacks when it's disabled and rather spotlighting bright areas in otherwise-dark scenes when it's on.
And sound is textbook slim TV: diaphanous and toppy. But overall there's plenty to enjoy here, and the price is only heading one way…
LG 42LE7900 review
This solidly professional 42 incher from LG really delivers the goods - OK there are a few flaws, but all in all we really like what it can do Tested at £1200.00
Our Verdict
Capable and covetable, this is well worth considering
For
- Specification and looks allure
- detailed, smoothly rendered images from all sources
Against
- Struggles to deliver true black
- iffy sound
Specifications
View All
General Information
|Product Series
|LE7900
|Product Line
|INFINIA
|Product Name
|LG 42LE7900
|Product Model
|42LE7900
|Manufacturer Website Address
|http://www.lge.co.uk
|Brand Name
|LG
|Product Type
|LED-LCD TV
|Manufacturer
|LG Electronics
|Manufacturer Part Number
|42LE7900
Interfaces-Ports
|HDMI
|Yes
|USB
|Yes
|Total Number of HDMI Ports
|4
Physical Characteristics
|Depth with Stand
|26.9 cm
|Weight with Stand Approximate
|23.20 kg
|Weight Approximate
|19.10 kg
|Width with Stand
|101.8 cm
|Height with Stand
|69.2 cm
|Width
|101.8 cm
|VESA Mount Standard
|200 x 200
|Depth
|3.4 cm
|Height
|63.1 cm
|Dimensions
|63.1 cm (H): 101.8 cm (W): 3.4 cm (D)
Audio
|RMS Output Power
|20 W
Energy and Performance
|Standby Power Consumption
|200 mW
|Maximum Resolution
|1920 x 1080
|Operating Power Consumption
|96.80 W
Technical Information
|Aspect Ratio
|16:9
|Backlight Technology
|Edge LED
|Internet Access
|Yes
|PC Streaming
|Yes
|Electronic Program Guide
|Yes
|Screen Size
|106.7 cm (42")
Video
|Digital Tuner
|DVB-T (MPEG4)
|Video Signal Standard
|HDTV
|Scan Format
|1080p
|Standard Refresh Rate
|50 Hz
Miscellaneous
|DLNA Certified
|Yes