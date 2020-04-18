Here are some Record Store Day features to help you fill the gap

Saturday 18th April would have been Record Store Day 2020 had the Coronavirus pandemic not caused it to be postponed until June. But while we, sadly, won't be spending the day trotting off to our local record shops armed with our wishlist of exclusive Record Store Day albums, there are still plenty of ways to celebrate the beloved vinyl record this weekend.

You can support independent record shops by ordering vinyl online, or alternatively get involved in the official Record Store Day's #RSDFillTheGap campaign by pledging to buy that missing record from your collection when the shops reopen.

And we thought we'd get in on the act. You can show your appreciation of the beloved format by taking our vinyl quiz or watching something from our list of vinyl documentaries. We also have plenty of informative vinyl-related features for anyone wishing to up their record game, as well as buying guides for those looking to treat themselves to a new turntable or accessory. So have a scour and get involved!

Celebrate Record Store Day

Take part in Record Store Day's #RSDFillTheGap vinyl campaign

Music quiz: Can you name the best-selling vinyl records of the last decade?

Watch the best documentaries about vinyl

Watch the best music documentaries on Netflix or the best music documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

Quiz: can you name these inaugural products from iconic British brands?

Watch Cyrus host a free 'Virtual Vinyl Day' livestream

Buy some records (or a new turntable)

Here's every record shop that will deliver vinyl to your door

10 of the best vinyl subscription services

The best record players for every budget

3 great turntable systems for playing vinyl

The best phono preamps: budget to high-end

Brush up on your vinyl knowledge

A history of the strangest vinyl records ever made

How does a vinyl record make a sound?

The holy grail of vinyl: the art of half-speed mastering

10 of the best-sounding vinyl records

18 songs that sound their best on vinyl

12 of the best vinyl test records

10 of the most collectable (and valuable) vinyl records