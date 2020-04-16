Quiz: can you name these 10 inaugural products from iconic British hi-fi brands?

Know your Cambridge Audio from your Arcam? Your Cyrus from your KEF? Your Audiolab from your ProAc? Good. Now's the time to put it to the test.

We've given you a bit of background on the haloed hi-fi separate, the date it was released and the British outfit responsible for bringing it to fruition. All you have to do is remember its name.

Turntables, amplifiers and speakers make up this list of British hi-fi firsts, dating all the way back to the 1930s.

Back then, of course, dedicated enthusiasts bought the driver and made the enclosure themselves. Reckon you could have a crack at naming that driver? Well then, what are you waiting for?

Simply hit 'Play', read a clue, and start typing your answer in the main box. If you're right, your answer will be magically added to the grid. Don't know an answer? Move straight on to the next question: you can always come back to it later.

We've allowed for a little bit of wiggle room in terms of model numbers and spelling – but not much. And that is because we respect you.

Sadly, we can't offer you a million pounds. We can offer you something far greater: pride, both in terms of your knowledge of hi-fi's decorated history, and in knowing you didn't cheat.

Good luck, and if you complete the quiz well within the allotted 12 minute time-cap, why not post your time in the comment below?

MORE:

8 brilliant albums recorded in self-isolation

20 of the best dance and electronic music tracks to test speakers

30 of the best piano tracks to test your system