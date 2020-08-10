The best Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones deals 2020

The Sony WH-1000XM4s are Sony's latest and greatest noise-cancelling headphones. They've got huge shoes to fill given the success of their predecessors, the much-loved WH-1000XM3, but the XM4s fill them comfortably.

Given the Sonys only went on sale on the 6th August 2020, there aren't any major savings to take advantage of right now. But, the useful widget below will show you all the best WH-1000XM4 deals as they land online, meaning you can be one of the first to make a killer saving.

So what's new? The WH-1000XM4 over-ears boast a tweaked design, souped-up audio chip, better call quality and simultaneous pairing, compared to the XM3s.

They're comfortable enough for all-day listening, and they have a few new neat features. For example, they activate pass-through mode as you start talking (so you can hear what the other person is saying). They can automatically pause the music when you take them off and restart it when you put them back on. The 30-hour battery life is very healthy, and the noise-cancelling is better than ever, thanks to the killer combination of a new noise-cancelling algorithm and Bluetooth System on Chip (SoC).

Even better, the sonic performance is a big upgrade compared to the XM3s. The soundstage is wider, unearthing more detail, and they're more composed and confident when it comes to low frequencies. Dynamic shifts are handled with aplomb, and they have plenty of enthusiasm for every genre you care to listen to.

