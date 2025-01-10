The best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals in 2025

The Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones set the benchmark when they launched and thanks to a series of price cuts they now represent better value than ever.

Yes, they have been superseded by the Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, which have a fresh design and a more detailed audio performance (and are now our no.1 pick on our list of best wireless headphones), but that doesn't make the XM4s bad overnight – far from it.

Thanks to the new model, the XM4 price is only going one way, which is good news for anyone considering picking up a pair. Originally launched at £350 ($350, AU$550), you can save up to 40% on Amazon and other retailers. This is as low as we've seen the price, outside of the big Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day sales.

The deals below are the very lowest prices from our trusted retail partners, updated daily to ensure you get the lowest Sony WH-1000XM4 price. If you want to see a longer list of bargains, check out our round-up of all the best headphone deals on products we've reviewed and rated.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 over-ear headphones boast a comfortable design that's good for a full day of music or taking calls.

The 30-hour battery life is pretty good for a pair of high-end wireless headphones and they compare admirably with the best noise-cancelling headphones when it comes to blocking external noise.

Sonic performance is a big upgrade compared to the older WH-1000XM3 and they sound better than rivals including the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700. The XM4 soundstage is wide and unearths loads of detail, they're composed with low frequencies and deliver a confident, dynamic sound with all genres of music.

The XM4s also have some neat features: they activate pass-through mode as you start talking (so you can hear what the other person is saying) and they automatically pause the music when you take them off and restart it when you put them back on.

Sure, the WH-1000XM5, which arrived in May 2022, are even better – they boast a new design and the ability to expose greater detail – but the XM4 remain a truly outstanding buy at this low price.

