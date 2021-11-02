Best Black Friday LG C1 OLED TV deals: bargains galore on this awesome 2021 4K television

LG makes some of the best OLED TVs in the world, and the C1 is one of its finest. But an amazing 4K OLED TV doesn't have to cost the earth, as witnessed by these fantastic Black Friday deals.

The best news? The C1 comes in all kinds of sizes, from 48 inches all the way up to 83 inches. So no matter what size set you're looking for, chances are the C1 will fit the bill.

Let's check out the best deals.

The C1 is the 2021 replacement for the LG CX OLED, and comes in five sizes: 48, 55, 65, 77 and 83 inches. It has a very similar design and feature set to its predecessor, but boasts a new processor, software and user-interface.

It's super slim (only about 3mm at its thinnest point), and comes with a wide pedestal stand. Inside is LG's latest Gen 4 AI-enhanced processor, which brings improvements to de-contouring and dynamic tone mapping, which results in better contrast. The new processor is also said to be more effective when upscaling standard definition content.

Its four HDMI 2.1 sockets support 4K@120Hz, VRR and ALLM, and there's an HGIG setting that can help you get the most accurate contrast from HDR games. There's also a super-low input lag of around 13ms, along with an Input Lag Boost mode that’s designed to bring the input lag of 60Hz games down to just 9.6ms – that's ridiculously low. And it has a new 'Game Optimiser' interface that puts gaming-specific tweaks at your fingertips.

In other words, it's one of the best gaming TVs out there (especially if you want to max out the performance of your PS5 or Xbox Series X).

All the major HDR formats are supported (HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision, including Dolby Vision IQ) with the exception of HDR10+. And all the major apps are onboard – Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, all with full support for 4K, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Throw in Google Play Movies & TV with HDR10 and 5.1, and Sky's Now service in the UK, and you've got an entertainment powerhouse on your hands.

LG's new webOS 6.0 software comes as standard, as do Apple AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, and the Google and Amazon Alexa voice assistants.

Basically, it's all the TV you could need. And with a range of different sizes, with deals on each one, it's looking like a contenders for this Black Friday's bargain crown.

