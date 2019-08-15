Best party speakers 2019: ultimate sound machines for every occassion

Best party speakers 2019: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best party speakers you can buy in 2019.

Out and out party speakers can be an interesting proposition. Anything marketed with the word 'party' in the title usually has flashing lights with pumped-up bass married to brash, harsh highs. But we can do better than that.

We've rounded up 13 of the best party-starters around. Sure, there are some boomboxes among them, but only those that past muster in our testing rooms.

When looking for a party speaker, your first question should be what kind of shindig will it be? If it's outside by a pool, you'll want a portable waterproof model. For a more sophisticated soiree, a mains-powered model will be the order of the day. If you want the same tracks pumping out of every room in your house, then it could be worth considering a speaker that can form part of a multi-room system.

All the speakers listed below have their own strengths but they also all share one common trait: brilliant sound quality. Read on for our complete list of the best budget and premium party speakers. And with Black Friday around the corner, it's a good time to be keeping an eye out for bargains.

1. Ultimate Ears Megaboom 3 A great party-starting speaker from Ultimate Ears. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 23 x 9 x 9cm | Power: N/A | Features: Waterproof, Bluetooth, NFC, 6 finishes, 20-hour battery life, Apple Music, Deezer | Connections: USB Reasons to Buy Weighty sound Durable Tons of fun Reasons to Avoid Midrange could be clearer

You can link up to 150 Ultimate Ears speakers together in order to create an almighty sound. Should be quite the party, then. The Megaboom 3 is great to use, with the buttons sensibly placed. It's also dustproof as well as waterproof, and you can access playlists without having to talk to your phone. The sound quality is fun and punchy, great for pool parties and house parties alike: there's bags of detail and a good sense of rhythm. If your gathering could move outside, this is the party speaker for you.

2. Audio Pro Drumfire This party speaker dances to the beat of a different drum. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 65 x 52 x 20cm | Power: 300W | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, D-Sub, four presets, Spotify, Tidal, Apple Music, Deezer | Connections: RCA, 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy Good bass and midrange Spacious soundscape Well built Reasons to Avoid Fiddly app

No, it's not a minibar, it's actually a multi-room speaker and subwoofer combination. And it's a belter: coated in faux leather with handstitched threads, it will add a touch of class to any gathering. Four preset buttons let you quickly select a playlist or radio station, while it sounds suitably heavyweight: bass is tight and considerable, and there's plenty of texture on show. Its timing is spot-on, and the midrange clean. Something for a more sophisticated soiree.

3. JBL Xtreme 2 Extremely good sound is the order of the day with this durable party speaker. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 14 x 29 x 13cm | Power: 40W | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth, 15-hour battery life | Connections: 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy Clear sound Bass doesn't dominate Durable Reasons to Avoid Large No wi-fi Not as fun as some rivals

The Xtreme 2 is a modern take on those massive boomboxes you'd see hoisted on the shoulders of Bronx kids in the 80s. But its sound is anything but brash - if you buy it expecting thumping bass above all else, you'll be disappointed. Rather it offers a refined sound; yes, there's plenty of bass, but it's kept in check and never dominates. The treble is surprisingly clean and clear, creating a much more grown-up listen than its appearance would suggest. It's not short of features either: there's waterproofing, a shoulder strap, Bluetooth 4.2 and it lets you link up to 100 Xtreme 2s to create a monster sound. Shudder.

4. LG PK7 You get more sound than you would think from a package this size. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 17 x 15 x 32cm | Power: 40W | Features: Bluetooth, water-resistant, 22-hour battery life, voice assistant integration | Connections: 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy Powerful An effortless listen Reasons to Avoid Slightly harsh midrange Divisive styling

It might look like Wall-E, but this speaker is much more capable than a rubbish-collecting robot. Splash-proofing means you can use it poolside with confidence (as long as it doesn't go in the drink), and there are two special sound modes finely tuned by high-end hi-fi specialists Meridian Audio. Sound-wise, it's a lot bigger than it looks, with lashings of bass and good dispersion. The midrange can be a little coarse, but chances are that won't trouble most partygoers. Well worth an audition.

5. Bowers & Wilkins Formation Wedge A wireless speaker that has the (w)edge on the competition. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 23 x 44 x 24cm | Power: 160W | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Roon Ready | Connections: Ethernet, USB Reasons to Buy Even audio Multi-room Great design and build quality Reasons to Avoid Limited app Pricey

Following the iconic B&W Zeppelin Wireless speaker is no mean feat, but thankfully the Formation Wedge is up to the task. It's as much a design statement as a sound machine, sure to draw admiring glances at any social gathering. But it's not just a pretty face - multi-room skills come as standard, so you can fill your house with sound. And what a sound it is: it supports hi-res audio and it puts in a dynamic performance, with clear, textured vocals and a great sense of timing. A worthy centrepiece to any party.

6. Apple HomePod A fine party speaker with added Apple smarts. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 17 x 14 x 14cm | Power: N/A | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Apple Music, Siri | Connections: 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy Small and sleek Authoritative sound Seamless with other Apple products Reasons to Avoid Over-emphasis on voice control Muddled midrange Tied to Apple's ecosystem

If you want a smart speaker at the heart of your party, the HomePod is the best-sounding around. The industrial design is typically Apple - simple yet stylish, and it's smaller and heavier than you would expect. It gives a heavyweight sound too, weighty and authoritative at the low end, with a never-too-bright treble and clear midrange. It automatically adjusts its output depending on where you place it as well, meaning it's always optimised for whichever room it's in. Handy if you need to take the party elsewhere.

7. JBL Playlist An enthusiastic, entertaining speaker that will keep the party going. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 13 x 32 x 15cm | Power: 30W | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, Google Cast, Spotify Connect | Connections: 3.5mm stereo Reasons to Buy In-your-face sound Plenty of bass Works with Google Cast Reasons to Avoid Not that composed Treble lacking Timing could be better

The Playlist is compatible with Google Cast, which means not only do you have a larger range than Bluetooth, you can also wirelessly play hi-res music files. Then it's a simple case of tapping the Cast icon in your music streaming service of choice. As you would expect from a speaker of this size, there's plenty of low-end grunt, but never at the expense of warmth or stability. Though the sound could use a touch more restraint, especially in the treble. But whoever put 'restraint' and 'party' in the same sentence?

8. KEF LSX A pair of speakers with serious party credentials. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 24 x 16 x 18cm | Power: 200W | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Roon Ready | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, optical, Ethernet, subwoofer output Reasons to Buy Great insight Lots of connections Colourful Reasons to Avoid Iffy app

The LSX come in five colours, so you're guaranteed to find one pair to suit your party decor. They're bookshelf speakers, and small enough to move to another room should the need arise. You can play a range of sources through them, including Tidal, Spotify Connect and stream music wirelessly via aptX Bluetooth and Apple AirPlay 2.

The sound is dynamic, with tons of detail and a lucid, agile bass. It makes for a cohesive listen that never feels condensed. A fantastic pair to get your party started.

9. Sonos One Having a party? This is the One for you. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 16 x 12 x 12cm | Power: N/A | Features: Wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Amazon Music, Spotify Connect, Deezer, TuneIn, voice assistant integration | Connections: Ethernet Reasons to Buy Compact and sleek Grown-up sound Works with voice assistants Reasons to Avoid Lacks hi-res audio

Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant come built in to the One, letting you control it using your voice. Which is useful for a party if you've got your hands full. It's a subtle, unobtrusive design that blends into its surroundings, though the sound certainly makes it stand out - it's weighty, full-throated and loud, instantly filling the room with your party playlist of choice. And the soundscape is nice and spacious, with plenty of room for the vocals to breathe. An excellent choice for any gathering. If you want a multi-room system to move the party from room to room seamlessly, you could do a lot worse than using Sonos Ones as your building blocks.

10. Denon Envaya Mini It might be small, but this portable party speaker packs a lot in. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 7 x 19 x 6cm | Power: 17W | Features: waterproof, Bluetooth, 11-hour battery life | Connections: USB Reasons to Buy Detailed sound Great timing Well-built Reasons to Avoid Lacks composure Some distortion

This speaker's diminutive dimensions don't exactly scream 'party', but the Envaya Mini is not your average small speaker. It sounds much bigger than its size would suggest, with plenty of bottom end, even if things do become a bit muddled with more complex arrangements. But if it's lots of oomph you want from a speaker small enough to chuck in a backpack, look no further.

11. JBL L100 Classic Retro styling for a thoroughly modern pair of party speakers. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 63 x 39 x 37cm | Power: 200W | Features: 3 finishes, standmounts | Connections: 5-way gold-plated binding posts Reasons to Buy Excellent dynamics Beefy low frequencies Fun presentation Reasons to Avoid Divisive design

Admittedly, the L100 Classics aren't for everyone, and we don't just mean that bright orange grille. They need amplification and a source, so set-up isn't as simple as the others on this list. But put the effort in and you will reap the rewards: they provide a fun listen without sacrificing detail or precision. The bass boasts class-leading agility, while the treble is clear and the midrange crisp. So while they might be styled like their 1970s counterparts, their performance is very modern indeed.

12. Libratone Zipp 2 A portable party speaker you won't be ashamed to be seen with. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 26 x 12 x 12cm | Power: N/A | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, 12-hour battery life, Spotify Connect, Apple AirPlay 2, voice assistant integration | Connections: 3.5mm stereo, USB Reasons to Buy Works indoors and out Full-throated sound 360-degree dispersion Reasons to Avoid Lacks precision Muddied midrange

Bluetooth and wi-fi come as standard on this speaker, as does Amazon's Alexa voice assistant. The Scandinavian aesthetic oozes class, but its feature-set is anything but minimalist: as well as Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, you get a 3.5mm port for plugging in a pair of headphones. The circular design does a good job of dispersing sound around the room, the bass is satisfyingly solid and there's a healthy level of detail. One of the more stylish and elegant portable speakers around.

13. Devialet Gold Phantom This premium speaker pulls no punches with a seriously impressive sound. SPECIFICATIONS Dimensions (HxWxD): 26 x 25 x 34cm | Power: 4500W | Features: Bluetooth, wi-fi, Apple AirPlay 2, Spotify Connect | Connections: Ethernet, optical Reasons to Buy Eye-catching Crazy specs Awesome sound Reasons to Avoid Needs more space Not exactly cheap

The ultimate party speaker? Quite possibly. The Gold Phantom costs around £2500, but gives you an astonishing 4500W of power - that's the equivalent of a small aircraft. Which is enough to really annoy the neighbours. This wireless speaker also looks like a work of art, with 22-karat gold-plated covers on each side. And it sounds fantastic: authoritative, nimble, with tremendous tonal and textual variation. Maybe the neighbours won't be that annoyed after all.

