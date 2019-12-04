Best headphones under £100: great sound on a budget

Great headphones don't have to cost a fortune. While pricier models do generally sound and perform better, there are some fantastic options for under £100.

You don't have to sacrifice features, either. True wireless earbuds, standard wireless headphones and even noise-cancelling headphones are all available in this price bracket. Which is pretty amazing when you think about it.

Sure, even the best headphones under £100 won't challenge the big boys sonically, but they will do what they set out to do: be an excellent pair of headphones for those on a budget. And we should know - we've tested the lot. So what's on offer?

True wireless buds are the ultimate in convenience - there are no wires whatsoever, they're literally two buds you pop in your ears. If you're looking for no tangles, or don't like the idea of a neckband slapping your nape while you run, you should consider a true wireless pair.

Wireless headphones come in on-ear and over-ear designs - the latter usually have a neckband or cable joining the two earbuds. Some people really don't mind this, so they're still worth considering. And they're usually cheaper than a true wireless pair. On-ear wireless headphones usually come with a cable so you can plug them in if you don't want to drain the battery (while listening at home, for example).

Noise-cancellers block out background noise, which is handy for getting some shut-eye on a long plane journey, or just drowning out the office hubbub. They come in both on-ear and in-ear versions. That's what to look out for. Now let's get to our pick of the best headphones under £100.

1. SoundMagic E11C A great pair of affordable in-ear headphones, complete with remote and mic. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Cable: 1.2m | Controls: In-line remote and mic | Compatible: Android/iOS | Connector: 3.5mm Reasons to Buy Entertaining listen Have remote and mic Easy to drive Reasons to Avoid Imperfect timing

One listen to these wallet-friendly in-ears, and you'll struggle to believe that SoundMagic was only formed as recently as 2005. In that short time it's built a reputation as a maker of some of the best budget headphones around. And these are some of its best. An updated driver boosts sound quality, while there's also an in-line remote and mic for taking handsfree calls. And all for under £50. Incredible.

2. AKG Y50 You'll struggle to find a better pair of on-ears for anything like this money. SPECIFICATIONS Type: On-ear | Driver: 40mm | Finishes: 4 | Connector: 3.5mm | Controls: In-line remote and mic Reasons to Buy Clear, detailed sound Great rhythm Dynamic and punchy Reasons to Avoid Bit quiet Warm your ears

To be honest, we're getting a little tired of the Y50s. They've won a What Hi-Fi? Award five years in a row now, and we're running out of ways to extol their virtues. So we'll just say this: they're extremely well made, fold up for easy portability, sound fantastic and now cost less than £50. Need we say more?

3. JBL Reflect Flow If you're after in-ears for sport, these are some of the best around. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: N/A | Cable length: N/A | In-line remote and mic: N/A | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 10 hours (30 hours with charging case) Reasons to Buy Detailed Deep bass Marathon battery Reasons to Avoid Dynamics could be better Large carry case

Sporty? Like music? Don't want to spend a fortune on headphones you're going to sweat all over? The JBL Reflect Flows are for you. They're truly wireless earbuds, so you won't get tangled up in cables while you work out, and there's plenty of bass to spur you on. The battery will last a healthy 10 hours too, or 30 with the carry case. That's long enough to do an Ironman.

4. Beyerdynamic Soul Byrd Chirpy-sounding and relatively cheap, these budget earphones are real high-flyers. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Cable: 1.2m | Controls: In-line remote and mic | Compatible: Android/iOS | Connector: 3.5mm Reasons to Buy Balanced audio Clear and detailed Great sense of rhythm Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

These Byrds are cheep as anything (sorry), and a superb option if you're looking to upgrade your in-ears. They're easy to listen to, yet still manage to be captivating, which is quite something at this price. Highly recommended.

5. AKG Y50BT The Y50BTs sound almost as good as their wired counterparts, excelling in both clarity and insight. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 20hr | Charging: Micro USB Reasons to Buy Great clarity and detail Brilliant dynamics Comfy Reasons to Avoid Nada at this price

These sound almost as awesome as their wired counterparts, which should be enough of a recommendation for most. Vocals and instruments are nicely textured, and there's a great sense of space and separation. Of course the wireless is a great addition, and it works well. They're comfortable enough to wear all day too, which you'll want to once you've heard them.

6. Sennheiser Momentum M2 IEi Sennheiser's superb in-ears are a steal at the money. SPECIFICATIONS Cable length: 130cm | Features: Closed back | In-line remote: Yes Reasons to Buy Comfy Eye-catching design Clear sound Reasons to Avoid Nothing at this price

Some cheap headphones look like they were plucked straight from the bargain bin. But these are way classier. Their red and black paint job is definitely eye catching, and they're full of little details that make them feel more premium. They fit securely without ever being uncomfortable, and the sound is as smooth and balanced as their more expensive stablemates. An excellent choice for those shopping at the cheaper end of the market.

7. JVC HA-ETR40 An affordable sports in-ear that nails both comfort and sound. SPECIFICATIONS Cable length: 60-120cm | Features: Ambient ear plugs | Waterproof: IPX7 washable Reasons to Buy Balanced sound Bags of detail Stay put Reasons to Avoid Could be subtler Mic lacks volume controls No case

These in-ears are made for sports, though they're wired rather than wireless. They fit securely, stay put, and feel comfortable enough to forget about while you focus on your workout. They're waterproof enough to rinse under a tap after you're done exercising, and they sound good enough to listen to for hours.

8. AKG K72 Your £40 gets you a big, bold sound that's smooth and nicely balanced. SPECIFICATIONS Type: Closed-back | Headband: Self-adjusting | Cable: 3m Reasons to Buy Value for money Comfy Reasons to Avoid Coloured, boxy mids

Home listening doesn't get more bargainous than this. The K72s offer an expansive soundscape, with plenty of width and scale, and enough bass to keep your head nodding without ever becoming overbearing. Altogether a more grown-up and detailed pair of headphones than most similarly-priced rivals.

9. Sony WH-CH700N Very capable wireless noise-cancellers for under £100. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 35hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Detailed, musical performance Tight bass Great battery life Reasons to Avoid Could sound more refined Bettered for noise-cancelling

If you like going a long time between recharging, this is the pair for you. The 700Ns last a marathon 35 hours before needing juicing up, which should last most people a week of commuting and still leave plenty for the weekend. The noise-cancelling might not be as accomplished as in Sony's more expensive cans, but it's still a great addition at this price. And the Bluetooth connection is solid, providing a seamless wireless listening experience.

10. Lindy BNX-60 Bluetooth, noise-cancelling, very acceptable sonic performance, and all for under £80. Not too shabby. SPECIFICATIONS Connectivity: Bluetooth | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 15hr | Adapter: 6.3mm | Charging: USB Reasons to Buy Detailed sound Noise-cancelling and wireless Reasons to Avoid Muffled treble

Just having wireless and noise-cancelling at this price is a massive bonus, so the fact they work well is even more welcome. Pairing is simple, while the noise-cancelling blocks out the vast majority of unwanted noise. Some models around this price range are all bright treble or booming bass, but these deliver a balanced sound that's easy on the ear. And for £80, you can't really ask for more.

11. Sennheiser CX Sport A solid-sounding and appealing pair of wireless in-ears. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours Reasons to Buy Detailed sound Punchy Strong bass Reasons to Avoid Could be more rhythmical

Their neon accents are certainly eye-catching, but these sporty Sennheisers don't just look the part, they sound great too. Songs are clear with plenty of detail, while the bass is more full-bodied than Arnie in his prime. They fit snug in the ear canal, and stay locked in place thanks to the rubberised ear fins. They're splash- and sweat-resistant, and the Bluetooth connection is solid. There's not much cable noise either, which is very welcome for a pair with this design.

12. Skullcandy Smokin' Buds 2 Wireless Solid sound and a comfortable fit make these a good budget buy. SPECIFICATIONS Connector: n/a | Cable length: n/a | In-line remote and mic: Yes | OS support: Android/iOS | Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: No | Battery life: 6 hours Reasons to Buy Fun Full sound Reasons to Avoid No aptX Bluetooth No NFC

Skullcandy's headphones can be a little... divisive, with their bass-heavy sound and brash branding. But this wireless take on its Smokin' Buds 2 in-ears is a welcome change. The branding is nice and subtle, and the neckband is removable, so you can take it off if you don't like it. As you would expect at this price, there's little in the way of extras - no NFC, aptX Bluetooth or fast charging. A three-button remote and fastener for keeping the headphones together when not in use is about all you get. Still, they're solid performers, and very attractively priced indeed. Well worth a look.

13. JBL Tune600BTNC A punchy, powerful pair of noise-cancelling Bluetooth headphones. SPECIFICATIONS Bluetooth: Yes | Noise-cancelling: Yes | Battery life: 22hr | Charging: Micro USB | Built-in mic and controls: Yes Reasons to Buy Punchy and powerful Deep bass Effective noise-cancelling Reasons to Avoid Aggressive balance Scratches easily

Proof noise-cancelling headphones need not cost the earth. These are comfortable, have a long (22-hour) battery life, and built-in volume and playback controls. They sound powerful and punchy, with lashings of bass and exciting dynamics. Problems? The bass can be a little too much at times, drowning out some detail in the recording, and the plastic scratches too easily. But if you can live with these minor quibbles, these will serve you well.

14. Shure SE215 Like bass? Then you'll like these. SPECIFICATIONS Type: In-ear | Features: Soft flex sleeves, foam sleeves | Cable: 3.5mm detachable cable Reasons to Buy Great build and features Full sound Excellent mids Reasons to Avoid Could be more exciting

Shure isn't known for its sub-£100 headphones, which makes these all the more noteworthy. They borrow features from the firm's pricier models, like a reinforced Kevlar cable, a vast array of bundled buds and the standard carry case. Sonically, they're warm and detailed, with an unexpected - but not unwelcome - weight and richness to the bass. You sacrifice some detail and excitement, but if it's a smooth, bassy delivery you're after, look no further.

Read the full review: Shure SE215