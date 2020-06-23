Best Dolby Vision TVs 2020

Best Dolby Vision TVs Buying Guide: Welcome to What Hi-Fi?'s round-up of the best Dolby Vision TVs you can buy in 2020.

Want to upgrade movie night? Almost all modern TVs have 4K Ultra HD and HDR (High Dynamic Range) technology for improved picture quality. But not all HDR TVs support the Dolby Vision version of HDR.

Dolby Vision promises a subtler, more sophisticated image than a standard HDR10 picture because it uses dynamic metadata encoded into each frame of a movie for a more accurate picture. HDR10, the most common HDR format, only adds static metadata to each scene.

When it comes to TV manufacturers, the majority support Dolby Vision HDR but one notable absentee from the list is Samsung. It has decided to go down its own route with its rival HDR10+ format.

If you're keen to start experiencing Dolby Vision, LG, Sony, Philips and Panasonic offer the biggest choice of hardware, while Netflix and Amazon Prime carry plenty of titles encoded with Dolby Vision.

Dolby Vision TVs can vary in price so we've rounded up the best to suit a range of budgets...

(Image credit: LG / Bosch, Amazon Prime)

1. LG OLED65GX LG's 2020 OLED TV range gets off to a superb start with this elegant Dolby Vision model. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 65in (also available in 55in, 75in) | Type: OLED | Backlight: Not applicable | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: webOS | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: webOS | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 145 x 2cm Reasons to Buy Effortlessly natural images Great motion and dark detail Beautiful design Reasons to Avoid Lacks UK catch-up apps No feet or pedestal in box

2020 may have been a bit of a damp squib for most of us, but at least it's throwing up some awesome TVs. This LG model is an absolute barnstormer with excellent picture processing, powerful sound and a beautiful design.

This is LG's new 'Gallery' model, and as such is entirely intended for wall-mounting. You don't even get a stand in the box (although feet can be bought separately), with a low-profile mount provided instead. The set is a uniform 2cm deep, which is exceptionally slim - under half the thickness of the CX.

Picture-wise, LG has taken the exemplary performance of its 2019 OLEDs and improved it in a few key areas, with dark detail, colour richness and motion handling all getting a boost. The set sounds decent, too, particularly for one with essentially invisible speakers.

The only issue for UK buyers is the current lack of catch-up apps such as BBC iPlayer, but LG assures us it's working on this. Either way, this is a stunning Dolby Vision TV and the current 2020 TV benchmark. Buy it and you won't be disappointed.

Read the full review: LG OLED65GX

(Image credit: Future)

2. LG OLED55C9PLA The best performance-per-pound Dolby Vision OLED you can buy. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 86 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Subtle design Rich, natural picture Great contrast Reasons to Avoid Lacking dark detail Beaten for motion Confusing menus

This TV won our TV Product of the Year Award in 2019, and comes in both 55in and 65in guises.

What's so good about it? The processing power and AI smarts, which bring huge boosts to contrast, colours and detail. Turn it on, and you're met with stunning, near-flawless picture performance.

And considering it's around the bottom of the current range in terms of its speaker system, it sounds pretty good, too - although we would, as ever, recommend buying a quality sound system to do justice to the fabulous picture.

The set itself is razor-thin, though it has a fatter bottom where the speaker parts are housed. And the remote is effective and weighty, with handy shortcuts for both Amazon Prime Video and Netflix.

The C9 has now been superseded by the CX and GX (above) for 2020. But that just means it's now available for a lot less money, making it even better value than before. Get this Dolby Vision TV while you still can.

Read the full review: LG OLED55C9PLA (55in)

Read the full review: LG OLED65C9PLA (65in)

(Image credit: Sony / Hanna, Amazon Prime)

3. Sony KD-49XH9505 The XH9505 is the latest in a long line of superb 49in Dolby Vision TVs from Sony. SPECIFICATIONS Screen size: 49in (also available in 55in, 65in, 75in 85in) | Type: LCD | Backlight: Direct LED | Resolution: 4K | HDR formats supported: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | Operating system: Android TV 9.0 | HDMI inputs: 4 | ARC/eARC: eARC | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 63 x 109 x 6.9cm Reasons to Buy Punchy, rich colours Brilliant audio Snappy UI Reasons to Avoid Last year's design Backlight bloom

All three of this set's predecessors have won What Hi-Fi? Awards, so there's enormous pressure on Sony to make it four in a row. While other contenders will undoubtedly stake a claim before the 2020 Awards deadline, the 49in KD-49XH9505 (XBR-49X950H in the States) is shaping up to be the Dolby Vision TV to beat.

Sony has basically reused the shell of last year's KD-49XG9005, which is a bit of a shame as it's fairly thick and has awkward-looking feet that give the set an overly wide footprint. But the set looks fairly smart in its own right. You do also get a better remote than last year's that's neatly laid out and doesn't require line of sight in order to send commands to the TV.

Most importantly, the new model is stuffed with upgraded kit, including Sony's flagship processor, the X1 Ultimate, which brings with it lots of picture improvements. All told, this is a punchier and more richly coloured performer than its predecessor, with more dark detail and the excellent motion processing for which Sony is renowned. It sounds impressively weighty and solid, too.

Other than a bit of blooming from the direct LED backlight, this is an absolute corker, and the new benchmark for 49in Dolby Vision TVs.

Read the full review: Sony KD-49XH9505

(Image credit: Future / Picard, Amazon Prime)

4. Philips 65OLED804 Second time's a charm for Philips' mid-range Dolby Vision OLED model. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Backlight: Not applicable | Resolution: 4K | Operating system: Android TV | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | USBs: 3 | Optical output: Yes | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 83 x 145 x 4.9cm Reasons to Buy Punchy images Bold audio Ambilight Reasons to Avoid No HDMI 2.1 Iffy motion processing

The 65OLED804 is one of the very best TVs you can currently buy. Its picture is super-sharp, punchy and detailed, and sound is good, too, despite the OLED804 having a fairly entry-level speaker system. The Android operating system means the app selection is excellent, and you get Dolby Vision and HDR10+ (as well as standard HDR10 and HLG) so all HDR bases are covered.

The motion processing is weaker than that of many rivals and a lack of HDMI 2.1 features is a shame, but this remains a superb performance-per-pound TV. If you're looking for a decent mid-range Dolby Vision (and HDR10+) TV, you've just found it.

Read the full review: Philips 65OLED804

(Image credit: Future / Goliath, Amazon Prime)

5. Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B One of the best performing Dolby Vision OLED TVs we've tested so far. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 76 x 123 x 7.8cm Reasons to Buy Stunning picture Brilliant Atmos audio Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Reasons to Avoid Large Pricey OS a little basic

The TX-55GZ2000B's headline-grabbing feature is a speaker system that includes rear-mounted, upward-firing drivers for Dolby Atmos sound. And mighty impressive it is, too.

But it also takes the attention away from the picture upgrades that Panasonic has bestowed upon this flagship OLED. Those picture upgrades are so special, in fact, they make the GZ2000 a better performer than LG’s current OLEDs – making this one of the best OLEDs we’ve tested.

So why isn't it at the very top of this list? Simple: price. It costs a great deal more than an LG C9 of the same size. Sonically, it’s much better, but the picture is only a marginal step up. Therefore, as brilliant as the GZ2000 is, it can't quite topple LG's OLEDs as our performance-per-pound TV recommendation. It is, though, the new money-no-object 55in TV of choice. If you can afford it, you certainly won't regret it.

Want a bigger screen size than 55 inches? We recently reviewed the 65-inch GZ2000 and called it "the TV by which all others can be measured". High praise indeed.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ2000B (55in)

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-65GZ2000B (65in)

(Image credit: Future / Amazon)

6. Sony KD-49XG9005 This 'small' Dolby Vision TV has more flagship pedigree than most. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with direct LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 70 x 110 x 27.4cm Reasons to Buy Crisp, punchy picture Brilliant colours and motion Decent audio Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper

Looking for a high-end TV that's smaller than 55in? The Sony KD-49XG9005 should be at the top of your list. It doesn't get every feature of its bigger XG9505 siblings (hence the slight difference in model number), but it does get most. And it delivers an excellent picture for its size and price to boot, making it a worthy What Hi-Fi? Award-winner.

Brilliantly balanced, natural colours, lots of detail and super-sharp edges combine to deliver a picture that's both authentic and enticing, not to mention consistent across all sources. And it requires almost no tweaking to get the TV performing at its best. Which is most welcome.

The Android TV operating system, while still a bit behind the Samsung and LG alternatives, is steadily improving and boasts all of the apps you're likely to need. Sony has also added YouView to ensure all of the usual UK catch-up services are on board. In short, it's quite a package.

Read the full review: Sony KD-49XG9005

(Image credit: Future / Jack Ryan, Amazon Prime)

7. LG OLED65B9PLA LG's 2019 B9 OLED is still a talented, not to mention affordable, Dolby Vision TV. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 87 x 145 x 25cm Reasons to Buy Excellent colours Plenty of detail Fair price Reasons to Avoid So-so dark/light reproduction Muffled audio

The LG B9 is a mixture of the old and the new – it combines the company's 2018 TV processor with its 2019 OLED panel. This makes it one of the more affordable Dolby Vision OLED models that LG offers, and a very tempting proposition indeed.

The picture is natural, colourful and well-measured for contrast whether you’re watching in 4K or upscaling from HD. Whatever processor power is missing certainly won't ruin your TV experience.

Looks-wise, this LG is typically neat. From the front, it’s virtually all screen with a miniscule frame and a small, central, black plastic plinth taking the weight of the set. Just four screws anchor the panel to the stand but it feels sturdy enough.

Fully-certified HDMI 2.1 sockets bring with them a degree of future-proofing and there are more than enough sockets to accommodate any device you might care to attach. Positioning of the ports should pose no problem for wall mounting either.

There are small discrepancies in light and dark detail that the top LG processor found in the GX and C9 and it’s worth paying the extra for them if you can. But for the money, the LG OLED65B9PLA really is a lot of TV.

Read the full review: LG OLED65B9PLA

(Image credit: Future / The Purge, Amazon Prime)

8. Panasonic TX-58GX800B A big, budget Dolby Vision TV with excellent features and an impressive, natural picture. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD with edge LED backlight | Resolution: 4K | HDMI inputs: 3 | HDR: HDR10, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, HLG | Dimensions (hwd, without stand): 76 x 130 x 6.5cm Reasons to Buy Lots of detail Natural images Great value Reasons to Avoid Could be brighter Tight viewing angles So-so audio

If you want a big TV without a massive price tag, check out the TX-58GX800B. The 50in version of this TV is good value, but for just a little extra cash you can add an extra 8in of screen, turning an engaging viewing experience into something really cinematic.

Not that size and price are all that this Panny has going for it. It also boasts both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, an operating system that looks a bit basic but is very simple to use and contains all of the vital apps, and a performance that's effortlessly natural and detailed.

Colours are brilliantly judged, proving tonally natural and nuanced in their gradients. Subtle shades are smoothly blended and avoid the sort of blocking produced by less sophisticated sets, which makes skin tones, in particular, appear natural and realistic.

Downsides? The viewing angles could be a bot better and you really need to add a soundbar to get an audio performance worthy of the picture. But for the money, this is an absolute belter. And its low price should leave some wiggle room in your budget for a soundbar.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-58GX800B (58in)

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-50GX800B (50in)

(Image credit: Future)

9. Panasonic TX-55GZ950B A Dolby Vision OLED with a fair price and very decent sound. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 77 x 123 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Impressive audio Natural images Balanced colours Reasons to Avoid Picture lacks punch Bland OS Missing some apps

Let's get this out of the way: the Panasonic GZ950 OLED is not quite as good as the LG C9 (or Panasonic's own GZ2000) in terms of picture quality. It's just that little bit less punchy and eye-popping.

That said, it is a fair bit more affordable than the C9, it supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and it sounds significantly better. So it's not worse off in all regards by any stretch of the imagination.

In its own right, it also produces a great picture, with brilliantly natural colours and perfectly deep blacks. Plus it's a very accomplished upscaler.

Don't let its slightly utilitarian looks fool you - this is a very well designed TV. The simple, black finish means the thin bezels disappear in a dimly lit room and allow the picture to do the talking. The pedestal stand is slim enough to easily fit a soundbar, and its footprint is small enough to suit most furniture. In other words, this is a great option when choosing your next TV.

Read the full review: Panasonic TX-55GZ950B

(Image credit: Future/Amazon)

10. LG OLED55E9PLA An impressive Dolby Vision picture – and the sound to match. SPECIFICATIONS Type: OLED | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 75.3 x 122.6 x 5cm Reasons to Buy Deep, rich blacks Superb sense of realism Solid, weighty sound Reasons to Avoid Motion could be more natural Not the last word in black detail No HDR10+ support

Our advice when reviewing televisions tends to be buy a flatscreen and then add a soundbar, but this 2019 LG proves one of the exceptions to that rule. It produces just the kind of picture we'd hope for and supplements it with good sound quality. Such good sound, in fact, that you probably won't need a soundbar to have a good time.

This E9 has more speakers than its C9 sibling (4.2ch compared with 2.2ch), more amplifier power (60W against 40W) and slightly different positioning (forward-firing vs down-firing). You’d need to drop a fair few hundred on a soundbar that would improve the audio significantly. If you're not willing to do that (and we can't blame you), then this is an excellent do-it-all choice.

So what about that picture? It's a match for the C9, with scenes lent superb detail and insight. There's an immense sense of depth, while the image always stays stable and controlled. Very highly recommended.

Read the full review: LG OLED55E9PLA

(Image credit: Sony)

11. Sony KD-65XG9505 Sony's 65in Dolby Vision TV hits the spot. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, Dolby Vision, HLG | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 33cm Reasons to Buy Detailed, nuanced images Bright, vibrant and natural Excellent motion Reasons to Avoid Blacks could be deeper Some backlight blooming Poor viewing angles

Just below Sony's flagship Master Series is this cracking 4K 65in LCD. What this TV offers is a very watchable and forgiving picture with wonderfully balanced colours, superb detail and simply the best motion processing tech around at the moment. It's smooth and sharp and without either flicker or any of the ‘soap opera effect’.

It's exceptionally bright and vibrant for the price. It may not have the black levels, viewing angles or extreme contrast abilities of the far more expensive Samsung QLEDs and LG OLEDs but you simply will not find such a beautifully performing TV without paying much, much more.

Android TV comes as standard. It might not be as welcoming as LG's or Samsung's own UIs, but it does boast an absolute bevy of apps, and it's highly responsive thanks to the XG95's immense power.

The fact we compare it with far more expensive rivals tells you all you need to know about the quality of this set. Full marks.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65XG9505

(Image credit: Sony)

12. Sony KD-65XF9005 Flagship features at a midrange price make for a stunning Sony TV. SPECIFICATIONS Resolution: 4K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 90 x 145 x 30cm Reasons to Buy Great detail Natural colours Clear audio Reasons to Avoid Minor backlight blooming Viewings angles could be wider Sluggish Android OS

It can be hard to generate excitement around midrange TVs. But there are rare occasions when they throw up something rather special – a television that combines some of the best features of the top-end with a price that’s affordable to more people.

That’s what we’ve got on our hands here. The XF9005 is the 2018 predecessor to the XG9505 and it is, remarkably, still available to buy. Between its heavy discounting and excellent picture quality, it remains a tempting purchase.

It's bright, with the eye-popping whites boasting a great level of detail and nuance. But the black levels are dealt a similar level of distinction - the set delineates darker shades, rather than lobbing on one inky level of blackness.

Not many sets at this price can match this level of texture and definition. And being a Sony, its motion processing is probably the best around.

It may not be a bells-and-whistles OLED, but this Sony LCD set is a great all-round option. And look at that price for a 65-inch screen. Incredible.

Read the full review: Sony KD-65XF9005

(Image credit: Sony)

13. Sony KD-85ZG9 A barnstorming 8K entry for Sony, complete with Dolby Vision support. SPECIFICATIONS Type: LCD | Resolution: 8K | HDR support: HDR10, HLG, Dolby Vision | HDMI inputs: 4 | Dimensions (hwd, with stand): 123 x 191 x 43cm Reasons to Buy Stunning 8K Ace motion Awesome audio Reasons to Avoid No 8K content Pricey Blacks could be deeper

There are not many 8K TVs around just now and that's at least partly because there's currently no 8K content to watch. Nonetheless, what Sony has produced with the ZG9 points to a bright future.

The extra resolution comes at little-to-no cost in performance compared to the 4K members of the Sony family. The picture is stunning, balanced and the sound quality is right up there too.

If you can find some 8K footage (the only content we could lay our hands on was demo footage), you'll be blown away. It's stunningly punchy and vibrant, and a real step on from 4K. If this is the future of TV, then we have a lot to look forward to.

Of course, £14k is a lot to pay for a whole load of resolution that can't currently be utilised, but for some being ahead of the curve is part of the pleasure. If that's you and you're exceptionally wealthy, the ZG9 is the Dolby Vision TV to get. Now would you like the 85-inch model or the 98-incher? Decisions, decisions...

Read the full review: Sony KD-85ZG9